‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Apple is expected to launch several subscription bundles under 'Apple One'; the launch is expected on 15 September.


FP TrendingSep 11, 2020 17:26:20 IST

Apple is planning to launch its “Apple One” subscription pack. These packs will offer two or more Apple digital services together at a reduced price.

Earlier reports had suggested that Apple was working on these but there was no confirmation. Now according to strings of code found within the latest release of the Apple Music app for Android (version 3.4.0 beta), it's all but confirmed that Apple is bringing out the Apple One packs – quite possible at the 15 September event.

Apple Music app for Android

Spotted by 9to5Google, the codes indicate that Apple Music will be included in the subscription bundle. Although the official name for the bundle is Apple One, there was an internal codename “aristotle” seen in the codes.

The report added that Apple has made it clear with the app coding that Apple One and the existing Apple Music subscription will not overlap so that users do not have to pay twice or do not end up paying double.

Another code suggested that users will not be able to manage or renew their Apple One subscription from the Android version of the Apple Music app. It may have to be done through an iOS, macOS, or tvOS device.

You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


