Apple 'Time Flies' event announced for 15 September; only Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 expected

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to come with blood oxygen monitoring and better sleep tracking.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2020 09:49:58 IST

After a zillion speculations about the date of the Apple event, we finally have the official date. The company has sent out invites for a "Time Flies" event that will take place on 15 September. Going by the name of the event, it is expected that the company will majorly focus on Apple Watch Series 6 at this event.

Apple Time Flies event announced for 15 September; only Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4 expected

Apple Time Flies Event invite.

Apple Time Flies event: How to watch it live

According to the invite, the "Time Flies" event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST. You can watch it live on Apple's official YouTube channel. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Apple Time Flies event: What to expect

Tipster Jon Prosser has hinted that the company might launch Apple Watch and iPad Air at this event. According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 is likely to come with blood oxygen monitoring, better sleep tracking and is expected to be powered by a faster processor.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch two Apple Watch models this year. One is Apple Watch Series 6 and a refreshed, cheaper version of Apple Watch Series 3. The report also added that Apple will also launch new iPad Air with "an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen".

Usually, the company launches its iPhone models around this time of the year but this time, there is no official word on that as of now. The report also added that during a recent earnings call, Apple confirmed that it will not ship any new phones in September.

iPhone 12 series expected specifications

Reportedly, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20W power adapter. Prosser also posted a few pictures of the charger to drive his point home. iPhone 12 will come in four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’.

However, it is not clear if the 20W adapter will exclusively be available for iPhone 12 Pro or whether the company will offer fast charging power chargers for the entire iPhone 12 lineup this year.

The iPhone 12 is likely to feature an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. It will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The 5.4-inch standard iPhone may package a full-size display into a smaller form, while Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The device will be equipped with 5G support.

