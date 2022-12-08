Thursday, December 08, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple officially brings 5G support to iPhones in India with the iOS 16.2 RC update

Although the new iOS16.2 update brings a number of key features, its biggest change, for Indian users at least, lies under the hood, where it enables 5G capable devices to access 5G networks in India.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 08, 2022 09:41:48 IST

Although 5G was launched in India more than two months ago, several premium smartphone users are still not able to access high-speed internet on their devices, which were advertised as fully capable 5G smartphones. The main reason why users cannot access 5G networks on their phones, is because of software updates. Apple is finally rectifying the situation, as they had promised when the government of India pulled them up for failing to let Apple users access 5G networks.

Apple officially brings 5G support to iPhones in India with the iOS 16.2 RC update

Although the new iOS16.2 update brings a number of key features, its biggest change, for Indian users at least, lies under the hood, where it enables 5G capable devices to access 5G networks in India. Image Credit: Pexels

Apple released the iOS 16.2 RC update to developers and beta users ahead of the official release of the update expected sometime this month. Although the update adds new features like Apple’s Freeform app, new HomeKit architecture, and Apple Music Sing karaoke feature, under the hood, the update enables iPhones in India to access Indian 5G networks.

Although the official release notes for iOS 16.2 make no mention of 5G support in India, iPhone users who have installed the update have already been able to confirm the change. After installing the update, users can enable 5G in the iPhone Settings app to take advantage of the faster network with lower latency.

Of course, connecting to a 5G network in India requires a compatible iPhone and carrier. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to 5G networks in India, as well as iPhone SE 3 users. The feature will be supported by customers of Airtel or Jio carriers so long as they are subscribed to a plan that supports 5G networking.

It’s worth noting that India represents a growing market for Apple. The company touted strong growth in the country during its quarterly earnings report last week. One of Apple’s reseller partners in India also recently reported strong profit growth due to high demand for iPhone and MacBook orders.

India’s biggest Apple and IT products distributor Redington Ltd on Thursday reported a 26 per cent jump in the September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for phones, laptops and software.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Aviation

Most airports and nearby areas unlikely to get 5G connectivity and services anytime soon. Here's why

Nov 30, 2022
Most airports and nearby areas unlikely to get 5G connectivity and services anytime soon. Here's why
Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Apple

Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Nov 28, 2022
Apple to release their car in 2026, will not be able to give full self-driving feature at launch

Apple

Apple to release their car in 2026, will not be able to give full self-driving feature at launch

Dec 08, 2022
Apple is expanding iCloud security features, adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups

Apple

Apple is expanding iCloud security features, adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups

Dec 08, 2022
Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

NewsTracker

Workers protesting at world's biggest Apple iPhone factory in China beaten, detained

Nov 23, 2022
India to soon pip Covid-hit China as major iPhone maker

NewsTracker

India to soon pip Covid-hit China as major iPhone maker

Dec 06, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022