Although 5G was launched in India more than two months ago, several premium smartphone users are still not able to access high-speed internet on their devices, which were advertised as fully capable 5G smartphones. The main reason why users cannot access 5G networks on their phones, is because of software updates. Apple is finally rectifying the situation, as they had promised when the government of India pulled them up for failing to let Apple users access 5G networks.

Apple released the iOS 16.2 RC update to developers and beta users ahead of the official release of the update expected sometime this month. Although the update adds new features like Apple’s Freeform app, new HomeKit architecture, and Apple Music Sing karaoke feature, under the hood, the update enables iPhones in India to access Indian 5G networks.

Although the official release notes for iOS 16.2 make no mention of 5G support in India, iPhone users who have installed the update have already been able to confirm the change. After installing the update, users can enable 5G in the iPhone Settings app to take advantage of the faster network with lower latency.

Of course, connecting to a 5G network in India requires a compatible iPhone and carrier. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 users will be able to connect to 5G networks in India, as well as iPhone SE 3 users. The feature will be supported by customers of Airtel or Jio carriers so long as they are subscribed to a plan that supports 5G networking.

It’s worth noting that India represents a growing market for Apple. The company touted strong growth in the country during its quarterly earnings report last week. One of Apple’s reseller partners in India also recently reported strong profit growth due to high demand for iPhone and MacBook orders.

