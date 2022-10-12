Wednesday, October 12, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will roll out 5G updates for iPhones in India by December, Samsung by November

Both Apple and Samsung claim that they are working with operator partners in testing for quality and performance, and for network validation, and will soon roll out OTA updates to enable 5G.


Mehul Reuben DasOct 12, 2022 14:13:23 IST

The Government of India had recently called up executives from Apple, Samsung and a bunch of other smartphone makers, for their delay in rolling out updates that would enable 5G services in 5G-supported devices. 

While users of most budget 5G devices from manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo were able to access 5G internet on their phones, users who had flagships from Samsung and Apple were not able to use 5G services, even though their handsets supported the 5G bands that are being used in India. 

Apple will roll out 5G updates for iPhones in India by December, Samsung by November

Apple said in its statement that they are working with Indian telco companies on
network validation and testing for quality and performance. File image.

The situation is particularly concerning because of Apple. Given how most foreign dignitaries visiting India will be using an iPhone, and how most of our ministers and their staff use iPhones for security reasons, it is imperative that Apple pushes out an update that enables 5G on their devices soon.

Apple has now announced that iPhone users in India will be able to access 5G networks by Indian telcos by December this year, when they will be rolling out the necessary updates that will enable 5G devices on iPhones that have the required bands.

Apple put out a statement saying:

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December.”

Similarly, Samsung has announced that they will be rolling out updates for all their smartphones that have the required 5G bands by November this year.

Samsung India put out a statement saying:

“Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly.”

Google, whose Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are devices that support 5G, but don’t have 5G enabled on them put out a similar statement: 

 “Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest.” 

India witnessed the launch of 5G services in the country, on October 1, the inaugural day of the 2022 edition of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi. Bharti Airtel became the first Indian Telco operator to launch 5G services in India. Reliance Jio launched their 5G services on October 5, whereas Vodafone Idea is expected to launch 5G soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

5G Launch in India

5G Launch in India: GoI aims for pan-India penetration in 2 years, but there are some roadblocks ahead

Oct 01, 2022
5G Launch in India: GoI aims for pan-India penetration in 2 years, but there are some roadblocks ahead
PM Modi launches 5G mobile telephony services, calls it dawn of new era

NewsTracker

PM Modi launches 5G mobile telephony services, calls it dawn of new era

Oct 01, 2022
How the Connected Devices Ecosystem is transforming marketing strategies

Internet of Things

How the Connected Devices Ecosystem is transforming marketing strategies

Oct 03, 2022
GoI pulls up Apple, Samsung and other smartphone makers, calls meeting to immediately push out 5G update

5G In India

GoI pulls up Apple, Samsung and other smartphone makers, calls meeting to immediately push out 5G update

Oct 12, 2022
Explained: As PM Modi launches 5G, how it will transform the way we use data

ConnectTheDots

Explained: As PM Modi launches 5G, how it will transform the way we use data

Oct 01, 2022
India launches 5G services in country: Which other countries provide high-speed internet and at what cost?

NewsTracker

India launches 5G services in country: Which other countries provide high-speed internet and at what cost?

Oct 01, 2022

science

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022
A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022
Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022