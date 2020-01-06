Monday, January 06, 2020Back to
Apple believed to launch two 'iPhone SE 2' models with LCD display

iPhone SE 2 is likely to be priced starting $399 and might come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.


tech2 News StaffJan 06, 2020 12:22:50 IST

Apple is expected to launch an affordable iPhone this year that might be called iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted that a 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 would be coming sometime in the first half of 2020. Now as per the latest update, it is expected that this rumoured iPhone SE 2 might come in two models.

As per a report by Digitimes, Apple might launch six iPhone models this year which will reportedly include, "four OLED models and two LCD ones." This means, the iPhone SE 2 will come with LCD display and the two models may be called iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 2 Plus.

(Also read: Apple’s 4-inch iPhone SE: First impressions of a mighty midget)

Apple believed to launch two iPhone SE 2 models with LCD display

iPhone SE was discontinued in India and US back in July this year.

As per a report by MacRumours, Kuo predicts that Apple is likely to release not six but five iPhones this year,"iPhone SE 2‌ with a 4.7-inch LCD display in the first half of 2020, followed by a higher-end all-OLED lineup consisting of 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch models in the second half of the year."

He reportedly says that iPhone SE 2 Plus is also in works but it won't arrive until 2021.

According to the earlier reports, the design of iPhone SE 2 might be similar to iPhone 8. It is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and a faster A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM. In terms of price and colour options, Kuo has said that the iPhone SE successor is likely to be priced starting $399, and might come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.

Another recent report also suggested that the upcoming 2020 Apple iPhone line up might ditch the face ID feature entirely and replace it with an in-display fingerprint sensor instead.

