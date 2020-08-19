Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 models to be locally produced in India by mid-2021: Report

Reportedly, the new iPhone SE manufacture is also likely to begin in India by the end of 2020.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2020 11:58:34 IST

It was just last month that Apple started the production of the iPhone 11 (Review) in India. Next up, Apple supplier Wistron might kick off the production of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup in its Narasapura plant near Bangalore, according to a report by Business Standard, .

The report reveals that the production is likely to begin by the "middle of next year". In addition to this, Apple is also reportedly planning to start the local production of the new iPhone SE model by the end of 2020.

Apple iPhone 12 models to be locally produced in India by mid-2021: Report

Apple iPhone 11

We have reached out to Apple to confirm the same but we are still awaiting a response from the company.

Separately, a report by the New Indian Express revealed that Wistron is expected to start commercial production of iPhones at its Narasapura plant in Kolar district in the coming days.

The plant in Bangalore will reportedly create 10,000 jobs, of which 2,000 people have already been recruited. As per the Karnataka Industrial Policy, 70 percent of the jobs should be given to locals, which means at least 7,000 people from Karnataka will be employed at the plant.

The set up of a new Wistron plant and hiring expansion may be in line with the reports about Apple's plans to produce more iPhone models in India locally.

As per a previous report, Apple is expected to host a launch event in October where it will launch the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 model is likely to be available for pre-order in the same week as the launch. It is expected to start shipping a week after the launch. The Pro models, on the other hand, are not expected to be available for pre-order until November.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Aug 13, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November
Apple iPhone 12 4G variant might launch in February 2021, expected to be cheaper than 5G models

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 4G variant might launch in February 2021, expected to be cheaper than 5G models

Aug 12, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 lineup patent leaked, may sport an improved version of Google Pixel 4's marquee feature

iPhone 2020

Apple iPhone 12 lineup patent leaked, may sport an improved version of Google Pixel 4's marquee feature

Aug 17, 2020
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to ends today: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to ends today: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Aug 10, 2020
Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report

Apple

Apple to launch News Plus, Music, TV Plus, iCloud subscription bundles in October: Report

Aug 17, 2020
Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Google Maps

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Aug 11, 2020

science

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020