tech2 News Staff

It was just last month that Apple started the production of the iPhone 11 (Review) in India. Next up, Apple supplier Wistron might kick off the production of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup in its Narasapura plant near Bangalore, according to a report by Business Standard, .

The report reveals that the production is likely to begin by the "middle of next year". In addition to this, Apple is also reportedly planning to start the local production of the new iPhone SE model by the end of 2020.

We have reached out to Apple to confirm the same but we are still awaiting a response from the company.

Separately, a report by the New Indian Express revealed that Wistron is expected to start commercial production of iPhones at its Narasapura plant in Kolar district in the coming days.

The plant in Bangalore will reportedly create 10,000 jobs, of which 2,000 people have already been recruited. As per the Karnataka Industrial Policy, 70 percent of the jobs should be given to locals, which means at least 7,000 people from Karnataka will be employed at the plant.

The set up of a new Wistron plant and hiring expansion may be in line with the reports about Apple's plans to produce more iPhone models in India locally.

As per a previous report, Apple is expected to host a launch event in October where it will launch the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 model is likely to be available for pre-order in the same week as the launch. It is expected to start shipping a week after the launch. The Pro models, on the other hand, are not expected to be available for pre-order until November.