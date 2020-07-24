Friday, July 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Apple is reportedly considering starting the manufacture of iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bangalore.


tech2 News StaffJul 24, 2020 15:22:29 IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has now confirmed on Twitter that "Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 in India". As reported by Economic Times, the manufacture of iPhone 11 (Review) has already begun in the Foxconn plant in Chennai.

Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

iPhone 11

The production of the handset will reportedly be stepped up in phases. The report added that to minimise the dependence on China, the Cupertino-based tech company might even consider exporting India made phones. As for the pricing, the report reveals that Apple might slash iPhone 11 prices in India in the future as the local production is saving Apple 22 percent on import duty. For now, the prices remain unchanged.

In addition to this, Apple is reportedly considering starting the manufacture of iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bangalore.

Prior to iPhone 11, Apple already manufactures iPhone XR (Review) at Foxconn plant and iPhone 7 at the Wistron factory.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 series will be priced higher than iPhone 11 despite not including earpods, charger in the retail box: Report

Jul 15, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 series will be priced higher than iPhone 11 despite not including earpods, charger in the retail box: Report
Apple supplier Foxconn to invest one billion dollars to expand factory in south India: sources

Apple

Apple supplier Foxconn to invest one billion dollars to expand factory in south India: sources

Jul 11, 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Amazon Prime Day sale 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale begins 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Jul 23, 2020
Apple warns users against MacBook camera covers, says it could crack the display

Apple

Apple warns users against MacBook camera covers, says it could crack the display

Jul 13, 2020
MacBook Pro and Air will be powered by ARM-based silicon chips, says report

MacBook

MacBook Pro and Air will be powered by ARM-based silicon chips, says report

Jul 11, 2020
Is Apple cider vinegar mixed with baking soda good for weight loss? Experts express doubts over effectiveness of trending recipe

NewsTracker

Is Apple cider vinegar mixed with baking soda good for weight loss? Experts express doubts over effectiveness of trending recipe

Jul 16, 2020

science

US Pentagon’s UFO Unit to reveal odd, unexplained aerial vehicle sightings by navy intelligence task force

Aerial Vehicles

US Pentagon’s UFO Unit to reveal odd, unexplained aerial vehicle sightings by navy intelligence task force

Jul 24, 2020
NASA Juno captures first images of the north pole of Ganymede — Jupiter's moon

Juno

NASA Juno captures first images of the north pole of Ganymede — Jupiter's moon

Jul 24, 2020
Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Seismic Silence

Quiet during COVID-19 has soothed human seismic activity on Earth, international study suggests

Jul 24, 2020
Scientists discover first active methane leak from the sea bed in Antarctica

methane gas

Scientists discover first active methane leak from the sea bed in Antarctica

Jul 24, 2020