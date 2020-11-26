Thursday, November 26, 2020Back to
Apple will launch new redesigned Silicon-powered MacBooks in second half of 2021: Kuo

Kuo has also suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come with new health features and improved form factor.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2020 14:14:25 IST

Apple has recently launched MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with its in-house M1 chipset. Now as reported by MacRumours, the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the company is likely to launch more MacBook models with the new chip in the second or third quarter of 2021. In another report, Kuo had previously predicted that Apple is expected to launch two 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook models with the new Mi Apple Silicon processor.

Apple will launch new redesigned Silicon-powered MacBooks in second half of 2021: Kuo

Apple MacBook Air

Kuo has revealed that the company is also planning to launch desktop computers that will be powered by Arm-based processors next year. The 24-inch iMac is likely to come with a refreshed design. He further revealed that the Arm-based processor will improve the performance of its upcoming lineup and will reduce the chipset cost by 40-60 percent. The new chipset is also expected to provide Macs with better much hardware than Windows PC.

Kuo reportedly believes that Apple might launch a low-priced iPad and third-gen AirPods next year. According to him,  these rumoured AirPods might not come with active noise cancellation and are likely to look like AirPods Pro.

As for Apple Watch Series 7, Kuo suggests that it might come with new innovative health features and improved form factor.

