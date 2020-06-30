Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
Apple might launch a 10.8-inch iPad this year, an 8.5-inch iPad Mini in 2021: Report

Apple is likely to include the latest 20W power adapter with both the upcoming iPad models.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 13:09:45 IST

Apple is planning to launch a 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020 and an 8.5-inch iPad model in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Macrumors.

The report, which quoted reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, did not specify if the 10.8-inch iPad model will be a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. He, however, confirmed that the 8.5-inch model will be a new iPad mini.

The new iPad Pro comes with a smart keyboard. Image: Apple

The analyst also expects Apple to include the latest 20W power adapter with both the upcoming iPad models.

Meanwhile, a previous report has quoted Kuo saying that Apple is planning to stop including a power adapter and EarPods in its 2020 iPhones. The company is also expected to remove the power adapter from the new iPhone SE by the end of this year.

Last week, Apple has launched iPadOS 14 at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020. It has also introduced a new called Universal Search to iPadOS 14 that will enable users to search for contacts, documents, or even search within an app that supports this feature.

It also has Android-like compact call notifications. They will pop up on the top of the screen without interrupting your ongoing task.

Apple has also announced the iOS 14, WatchOS 7 software updates at WWDC.

 

