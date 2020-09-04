FP Trending

While the iPhone 12 lineup is expected to introduce 5G in the world of Apple handsets, a new report suggests that only one model will support the fastest spectrum.

Apple is all set to launch four iPhone 12 models by the end of this year. According to the latest report, the launch could be in October. While the models expected to be released are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max; the four models are going to be of 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch model (most likely the ‘Pro Max’ option).

The latest report by Fast Company suggests that only the 6.7-inch model will support the fastest millimeter-wave flavor of 5G wireless service. On the other hand, the other three models will carry the more common Sub-6 type of 5G service. To explain the difference, the portal said that while “Sub-6 5G is a Camry, millimeter-wave 5G is a Mercedes S-Class”. While the mmWave variant offers great speeds, higher than 1 gigabit per second, its range is smaller. Thus operators would need to set up more towers to make it widely available.

The report that cites “a wireless industry source” also said that the mmWave 5G will be offered in three countries - the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The reason behind the accommodation is that only the largest phone in the lineup will have space to fit the “special antenna design” required for millimeter wave 5G setup. This setup will also require a larger battery to make up for the mmWave’s “significant power draw”, which is again, available in the largest model.

However, as Apple Insider points out, there are already devices smaller than the upcoming 6.67-inch phone present that support the millimeter-wave 5G, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 (5.78 inches).