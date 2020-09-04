Friday, September 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple might launch only one iPhone 12 model with support for 5G: Report

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in October this year.


FP TrendingSep 04, 2020 14:49:43 IST

While the iPhone 12 lineup is expected to introduce 5G in the world of Apple handsets, a new report suggests that only one model will support the fastest spectrum.

Apple is all set to launch four iPhone 12 models by the end of this year. According to the latest report, the launch could be in October. While the models expected to be released are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max; the four models are going to be of 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch model (most likely the ‘Pro Max’ option).

Apple might launch only one iPhone 12 model with support for 5G: Report

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The latest report by Fast Company suggests that only the 6.7-inch model will support the fastest millimeter-wave flavor of 5G wireless service. On the other hand, the other three models will carry the more common Sub-6 type of 5G service. To explain the difference, the portal said that while “Sub-6 5G is a Camry, millimeter-wave 5G is a Mercedes S-Class”. While the mmWave variant offers great speeds, higher than 1 gigabit per second, its range is smaller. Thus operators would need to set up more towers to make it widely available.

The report that cites “a wireless industry source” also said that the mmWave 5G will be offered in three countries - the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The reason behind the accommodation is that only the largest phone in the lineup will have space to fit the “special antenna design” required for millimeter wave 5G setup. This setup will also require a larger battery to make up for the mmWave’s “significant power draw”, which is again, available in the largest model.

However, as Apple Insider points out, there are already devices smaller than the upcoming 6.67-inch phone present that support the millimeter-wave 5G, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 (5.78 inches).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 leak reveals launch date, details about camera module, A14 chipset, more

Aug 20, 2020
Apple iPhone 12 leak reveals launch date, details about camera module, A14 chipset, more
Apple might launch a 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon chip by this year end: Report

MacBook

Apple might launch a 12-inch MacBook with Apple Silicon chip by this year end: Report

Sep 01, 2020
Apple rolls out iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 update with built-in COVID-19 exposure notifications

Apple

Apple rolls out iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 update with built-in COVID-19 exposure notifications

Sep 02, 2020
Apple to use cheaper battery in iPhone 12 series to offset 5G cost: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple

Apple to use cheaper battery in iPhone 12 series to offset 5G cost: Ming-Chi Kuo

Aug 21, 2020
Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Fortnite

Fortnite can still be downloaded on Samsung phones via the Galaxy Store app

Aug 24, 2020
Apple brings back iPods' Music Quiz game on devices running on iOS 14: Here is how to find it

Apple

Apple brings back iPods' Music Quiz game on devices running on iOS 14: Here is how to find it

Sep 01, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020