A research company called BlueFin Research has predicted that Apple may drop its iPhone SE and iPhone X in 2019. Instead, it may focus on iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus.

According to the report, there has been a 'pent-up' demand for new devices among users due to "lack of upgrade activity." The report did not mention what the lack could have been in the upgradation. This may reportedly lead Apple to produce 91 million units of iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus, collectively, in the last two quarters of 2018 said the report. Meanwhile, in the first two quarters of 2019, it might manufacture 92 million units of the three devices.

The analysis gave some specific numbers of iPhone production. For the three collectively, it predicted 28 million units in Q3 and 63 million units in Q4 2018. For 2019, in Q1 and Q2, it has predicted 46 million units.

Speaking of the three expected phones, the iPhone 11 and 11 Plus might sport an OLED-based display and the iPhone 9 might sport an LCD display.

From a consumer point of view, it has predicted that the iPhone 11 Plus could please the users who found the iPhone X model small and the iPhone 9 can cater to a price conscious market. It still thinks that the iPhone 8 might see a growth. But when it comes to iPhone X and iPhone SE, both might be discontinued.

Please note that these are just speculations by analysts and nothing is known for certain regarding Apple's future launches. We will find out in September which new iPhones will be coming to market.

Former KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his mostly accurate Apple predictions, had said that Apple could release a second generation of iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus and a cheaper variant iPhone as well.