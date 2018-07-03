Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 July, 2018 20:17 IST

Apple may launch $600 iPhone X with a 6.1-inch LCD display: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple may launch an iPad which may have a Face ID feature, a lower-priced MacBook Air as well.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often gives predictions for Apple products, had earlier said that the Cupertino-based company could launch three iPhones in 2018.

According to a report by the Macrumors, there could be an increase in shipments of LCD-based displays against OLED displays. Additionally, the three new iPhones could be in the offing include a second generation iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus sporting a 6.5-inch display, and an LCD iPhone X with a 6.1-inch display.

The comparative sizes of the three new Apple smartphones expected in 2018.

The comparative sizes of the three new Apple smartphones expected in 2018.

In an earlier report also Kuo had said that there could be an iPhone X with 'improved internals', another one with an OLED display which would be iPhone X Plus and the last iPhone X with an LCD display.

Considering the budget version of iPhone X could sport the 6.1-inch LCD display, it could release first even though it would be launched alongside other iPhones in September which may enter the mass production phase before it. However, all the three will release in September itself. The cheaper iPhone X may come with an LCD display and could have many takers. Moreover, it could come at a price of $500 to $600 dollars in the US.

Apart from this, in the latter part of 2018, Apple may launch a new iPad model which may have a Face ID feature. It may also launch a lower-priced MacBook Air and an Apple Watch with a large display.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

iPhone

Apple to push LG Display as its second supplier of OLED panels after Samsung

Jun 29, 2018

iPhone rumours

Case leak further confirms rumours of a 6.1-inch iPhone being worked on by Apple

Jun 26, 2018

iPhone

Apple could order 45 million units of the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone: Report

Jun 20, 2018

iPhone

2018 iPhone spotted with iOS 12, 4 GB RAM and a new processor

Jul 03, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone 2018 dummies in leaked video hint at possible new features

Jun 20, 2018

Fast Charging

2018 iPhone models could come with fast-charging USB-C adapters: Report

Jul 03, 2018

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018