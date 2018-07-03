Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often gives predictions for Apple products, had earlier said that the Cupertino-based company could launch three iPhones in 2018.

According to a report by the Macrumors, there could be an increase in shipments of LCD-based displays against OLED displays. Additionally, the three new iPhones could be in the offing include a second generation iPhone X, an iPhone X Plus sporting a 6.5-inch display, and an LCD iPhone X with a 6.1-inch display.

In an earlier report also Kuo had said that there could be an iPhone X with 'improved internals', another one with an OLED display which would be iPhone X Plus and the last iPhone X with an LCD display.

Considering the budget version of iPhone X could sport the 6.1-inch LCD display, it could release first even though it would be launched alongside other iPhones in September which may enter the mass production phase before it. However, all the three will release in September itself. The cheaper iPhone X may come with an LCD display and could have many takers. Moreover, it could come at a price of $500 to $600 dollars in the US.

Apart from this, in the latter part of 2018, Apple may launch a new iPad model which may have a Face ID feature. It may also launch a lower-priced MacBook Air and an Apple Watch with a large display.