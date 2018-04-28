Apple is reportedly working on a headset which will dabble in both virtual reality (VR) as well as augmented reality (AR). The project is codenamed T288 which is in its early stages and if it is on schedule it might be launched in 2020.

According to a report in CNET, some of the major features expected out of Apple's headset are 8K displays for both the eyes and an untethered use of the headset. This means freedom from connecting wires, that are a common feature of all major immersive headsets such as Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.

Apple has previously worked with augmented reality in iPhones and iPads, and this is for the first time that it is working on a headset dedicated to AR and VR. This is interesting considering how Tim Cook has always maintained that AR is the future, and not VR.

Before Apple, major tech firms like Facebook, Google and Samsung have tried their hands with VR headsets, but they have not been as successful as one would expect with the idea. VR is still not as mainstream as say a smartphone, despite so many years since the first VR headset was released.

Coming back to the headset being developed by Apple, it has been reported that it will come with a dedicated box which will be connected to it. The box will be powered by a 5 nm processor. It could be Apple's chipset since the iPhone-maker has said that it wants to make its own chips even for the Mac lineup. The box will reportedly not look like a Mac. Apart from that, it will also use a wireless technology called 60 GHz WiGig.

Not many details have been revealed at the moment as the project is still in its very early stages.

Apple has not commented on the matter.