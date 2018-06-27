Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 June, 2018 10:01 IST

Apple macOS Mojave public beta with Dark Mode, Stacks now available for download

The beta will be supported on all macOS devices that have been made post-2012.

After making the iOS 12 public beta available for download yesterday, Apple has now released the public beta for macOS Mojave. The beta will be supported on all Mac devices that have been made post-2012. Users can experience all the new features that were announced for Mojave at Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote, which includes the much anticipated 'Dark Mode' and more.

macOS Mojave.

macOS Mojave.

To install the new public beta you will have to sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program over here.

After becoming a member you can then enrol your Mac device that you want to install Mojave on, in the beta program. After enroling, you should see the public beta available for download on the App Store.

As usual, it should be noted that since this is not the final build and only a public beta, chances are high that it is riddled with a lot of bugs. It is therefore advised to use a secondary Mac device to test out the beta. In case you want to use your primary device for this, be sure to take a full backup of data just to be on the safe side. The final build for macOS Mojave should be coming out this fall around September or October.

Apple introduces the upcoming MacOS Mojave at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Reuters

Apple introduces the upcoming MacOS Mojave at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Reuters

Apple has introduced some interesting things in macOS Mojave. Firstly, we have the all-new Dark Mode which allows users to switch to a darkened colour scheme and would be a welcome addition for those who work for long hours at night along with designers and artists.

The 'Finder' on macOS Mojave gets a new gallery view which let users browse through media such as images and videos with the ability to see them.

Apple has also introduced 'Stacks', which is a feature that will help organise and declutter the desktop for people who have icons scattered all around their desktop and categorise them into groups which are essentially referred to as stacks. Also, apps like NewsStocksVoice Memos and Home have also been included to macOS Mojave.

The Mac App Store also gets design overhaul this year with a new look and a curation of content that makes it easier for Mojave users to find the right app.

The Mac App Store on macOS Mojave. Image: Apple

The Mac App Store on macOS Mojave. Image: Apple

macOS Mojave comes with a number of enhanced privacy and security updates as well such as intelligent Tracking Prevention, which helps block social media “Like” or “Share” buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without their permission.

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

iOS 12

Apple's iOS 12 public beta is now available and here is how you can download it

Jun 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Apps and ads that mine cryptocurrency will be banned from the iOS and Mac App Stores as part of Apple's new Review policy

Jun 12, 2018

science

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Palm Oil

Palm oil production has 'decimated' animal, plant life in Malaysia, Indonesia: Study

Jun 26, 2018

Space

Russian scientist Igor Ashurbeyli becomes space nation Asgardia's first leader

Jun 26, 2018

Plastic Ban

McDonald's, Starbucks among dozens of companies fined for violating Mumbai plastic ban

Jun 26, 2018