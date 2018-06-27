After making the iOS 12 public beta available for download yesterday, Apple has now released the public beta for macOS Mojave. The beta will be supported on all Mac devices that have been made post-2012. Users can experience all the new features that were announced for Mojave at Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote, which includes the much anticipated 'Dark Mode' and more.

To install the new public beta you will have to sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program over here.

After becoming a member you can then enrol your Mac device that you want to install Mojave on, in the beta program. After enroling, you should see the public beta available for download on the App Store.

As usual, it should be noted that since this is not the final build and only a public beta, chances are high that it is riddled with a lot of bugs. It is therefore advised to use a secondary Mac device to test out the beta. In case you want to use your primary device for this, be sure to take a full backup of data just to be on the safe side. The final build for macOS Mojave should be coming out this fall around September or October.

Apple has introduced some interesting things in macOS Mojave. Firstly, we have the all-new Dark Mode which allows users to switch to a darkened colour scheme and would be a welcome addition for those who work for long hours at night along with designers and artists.

The 'Finder' on macOS Mojave gets a new gallery view which let users browse through media such as images and videos with the ability to see them.

Apple has also introduced 'Stacks', which is a feature that will help organise and declutter the desktop for people who have icons scattered all around their desktop and categorise them into groups which are essentially referred to as stacks. Also, apps like News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home have also been included to macOS Mojave.

The Mac App Store also gets design overhaul this year with a new look and a curation of content that makes it easier for Mojave users to find the right app.

macOS Mojave comes with a number of enhanced privacy and security updates as well such as intelligent Tracking Prevention, which helps block social media “Like” or “Share” buttons and comment widgets from tracking users without their permission.