Apple's WWDC (Worldwide developers conference) keynote happens to be one of the most hotly anticipated events in the tech world. Usually, it revolves around Apple discussing updates regarding its current software built for different devices such as iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This year also does things do not seem to be very different.

At day 1 of WWDC we can expect Apple to launch the iOS 12 for the iPhone and iPad. If the rumours hold up to be true we might see the company open up the NFC chips on its iPhones as well. Apple is also expected to make announcements regarding the macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12. For instructions on watching the event live you can click here.

Reports of a new iPhone SE have been largely unfounded so don't keep your hopes up for that. However, we might see a mini version of the HomePod, which was incidentally launched last year at WWDC. Keep your eyes peeled for our live blog as we bring to you the latest updates LIVE from the event in Cupertino.