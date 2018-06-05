Apple's WWDC (Worldwide developers conference) keynote happens to be one of the most hotly anticipated events in the tech world. Usually, it revolves around Apple discussing updates regarding its current software built for different devices such as iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. This year also does things do not seem to be very different.
At day 1 of WWDC we can expect Apple to launch the iOS 12 for the iPhone and iPad. If the rumours hold up to be true we might see the company open up the NFC chips on its iPhones as well. Apple is also expected to make announcements regarding the macOS 10.14, watchOS 5, and tvOS 12. For instructions on watching the event live you can click here.
Reports of a new iPhone SE have been largely unfounded so don't keep your hopes up for that. However, we might see a mini version of the HomePod, which was incidentally launched last year at WWDC. Keep your eyes peeled for our live blog as we bring to you the latest updates LIVE from the event in Cupertino.
Nimish Sawant is at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and he caught up with some developers at the crack of dawn just to get the best seats! Here's what they were kicked about!
And we are live from the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California!
Welcome one and all to the LIVE blog of Apple's annual WWDC 2018 event. We shall be providing you on the ground coverage of the event along with the latest updates. Apple is expected to make mostly software announcements and we can look forward to iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 and tvOS 12.
After the sign off from Tim Cook, it's the end of the main keynote on Apple WWDC 2018 Day 1.
Craig Federighi confirms that macOS and iOS will never be combined.
Apple is however working on a multi-year project that will bring iOS apps to the macOS in 2019.
No, Apple is not merging macOS and iOS.
Updates coming to macOS Mojave: Dark Mode, Continuity Photo, News, Stocks, Safari, Mac App Store
Dark Mode comes to macOS Mojave inspired by the Mojave Desert nights
Xcode also comes in Dark Mode
Dynamic desktop changes according to the time of day
Mojave brings desktop stacks to clean up your desktop
Quick Look integrates Mark Up
Screenshots becomes even more powerful with Mojave allowing users to record animations on screen and more
Continuity Photo lets you share details from your phone to your desktop and more.
News and Stocks now comes to Mac
Voice Memos comes to macOS Mojave as well.
Home also comes to the macOS allowing for Siri voice control via MacBooks and Macs
Safari brings better ad and data tracking protection with better ad blocking
Mac App Store gets a revamp with a new Discover Tab, Top Charts, all inspired by the iOS App Store
There are new Work, Play and Developers tabs.
Video previews also come to the Mac App Store
Also new is a ratings and review API for Mac Apps
Microsoft will bring Office 365 to Mac App Store
The new macOS will have a more comprehensive UI.
macOS Mojave is going to introduce new data protection techniques.
MacOS Mojave to come with Dark Mode
macOS time....
00:05 (IST)
Apple TV and new tvOS updates at WWDC 2018: Dolby Atmos, Live Sports, News
Apple TV 4K brings Dolby Atmos sound
iTunes will provide free upgrades to Dolby Atmos content
Also added is Live Sports and Live News with 100+ video channels
Apple introduces Zero Sign-on with no credential needed.
Apple TV remote now also appears in Control Center
Apple ties up with ISS for Aerials
Next up tvOS for the Apple TV. Looks like this time Dolby Atmos is coming on Apple TV 4K.
Apple Podcasts app is now coming to watchOS 5.0
Apple watchOS 5 updates: New Workouts, Connectivity
Introduces Competitions
Yoga, Hiking Workout types introduced
Rolling miles pace along with Pace Alerts comes to watchOS 5
Automatic workout detection with retroactive credits
Watch will also detect when a work out ends by tracking user heartrate
watchOS introduces real time voice with Walkie Talkie
Simply select your friends and press to talk
Watch to watch connects with cellular or Wi-Fi
Siri Shortcuts also comes to watchOS
Finally can use third-party apps to your Siri Watch Face
No longer need to say "Hey Siri"
watchOS 5 brings Interactive notifications to Apple Watch
Can now view integrated web content on your wrist with WebKit on watchOS
Podcasts comes to watchOS 5
watchOS 5 will have a new feature called 'Walkie Talkie'
watchOS 5.0 will focus on health and fitness
iOS 12 updates: FaceTime with up to 30 simultaneous participants
Go from individual chats to groups chat
Tiles go from bigger to smaller with depending on people speaking in the conversation
Can even access Sticker packs and Animoji from all participants
Group Face Time works across iPhone iPad and Mac
iOS 12 updates: New Animoji and Memoji
Animoji lets you stick out your tongue
New: Animoji Ghost Koala Tiger and T Rex
Also Apple rips of Samsung with Memoji letting users make diverse custom made Animoji
Lets you customise everything from freckles to hairstyles to head shapes.
Unlike Samsung's personalised emoji, you have to create emoji yourself, they are not automatically created.
The most revolutionary animoji technology as per Apple is tongue detection and memoji. Wow.
More Animojis for iOS 12.
Apple introduces its version of the digital detox in iOS 12: DND, Grouped Notifications, Screen time
DND works better and shows lesser notifications when activated
Instant Tuning for notifications from the locksreen
Finally, grouped notifications!!!
Single swipe lets you triage a group of notifications from an app
Screentime shows you how you use your phone.
App Limits lets you set your own limit helping you spend less time on some apps.
Limits also sync across devices.
Parents can create allowances for their kids with features like Downtime, Always Allowed, Content and Privacy
Indeed, there is a lot being pulled off from Google's Android P here.
Finallyyyyyyyyy..... Grouped notifications coming to iOS 12.
Apple CarPlay to now support third-party apps.
iOS 12 updates: News, Stocks, Voice Memos, Apple Books, CarPlay
There's a new sidebar in the News app.
Stocks finally gets some love with a completely design app.
Apple news comes to stocks. With Top Stores featuring business news.
More love! Stocks finally comes to iPad
Voice Memos finally comes to the iPad, with iCloud support.
Finally! iBooks is now Apple Books also gets a major revamp on iOS 12
A new store for ebooks and audiobooks
CarPlay gets support for third-party navigation apps on iOS 12
Apple News now coming to Stocks and Stocks will now also come on the iPad.
What do you think about the updates to Photos app in iOS 12?
iOS 12 update number 3: Siri
New feature called Shortcuts
Siri can also suggest and place a regular order
Siri will suggest app actions
Turning DND on during movies
Users can even create custom shortcuts
There's a new Shortcuts app, letting you make custom steps using the Siri Shortcuts Editor
iOS 12 update number 2: Photos
Search suggestions will now show places, people and places.
Photos indexes up to 4 million events
A new tab called For You that has Featured Photos, Effects Suggestions and more.
Sharing also gets better with iOS 12 with Sharing Suggestions
Will recommend sharing full resolution photos, with friends in the photos
The system is built around iMessage and works with Machine Learning
iOS 12 will be improving the Photos app.
What is iOS 12 all about? Here are your answers
AR Kit 2 brings shared experiences
Martin Sanders of Lego gives a live demonstration on stage
3D object detection brings Lego models to life.
Lets 4 users play in the same AR space
Some more AR on stage here at WWDC.
So here are some of the improvements for the ARkit 2.0
AR is going to be Apple's key focus on iOS 12
Craig Federighi back on stage to introduce a new app called 'Measure' to measure objects in the real world
Measuring real world objects is easy with Measure.
Can automatically detect rectangles
Automatically detects measurements of photos
USDZ can be experienced in news articles as well
Works well with the web as well.
Some AR related updates on iOS 12. The first one is called 'Measure'
Abhay Parasnis from Adobe takes to the stage to explain USDZ
Adobe announces native USDZ support to Adobe Creative Cloud.
Familiar apps will be used to create new AR content
Craig Federighi finally comes to the new iOS 12 features: AR
Augmented reality
Partnered with Pixar to create a new file format for AR called USDZ
USDZ files can be shared over messages, mails and more.
iOS 12 will be about performance
Faster and more responsive
iOS will be available on all the same devices as iOS 11
The largest base supported yet.
iOS vs Android. No competition really....
Craig Federighi takes to the stage to explain the new features of iOS 12
Updates are free
And all improvements are delivered via software updates
"We love the way customers rush to update their devices"
The mandatory jab at Android's slow updates!!!
iOS Time......... Obviously it is iOS 12.
$100 Billion from developers???
"The App is the world's largest app market place and we now welcome over 500 million visitors"
The money created by app developers now tops 100 billion dollars!
Tim Cook emphasizes on Swift and how easy the product is to use.
"it is the fastest programming language out there!" says Cook