Apple had announced the iOS 12 earlier this month at its annual WWDC 2018 keynote and now the public beta version of the OS is available for download.

If you are an iPhone SE user or above, you can download the public beta from Apple’s public beta website. But be warned, beta versions are usually riddled with a lot of bugs and issues, so ideally you should not download it on your primary device.

If you would like a taste of what the new iOS has to offer a good 3-4 months before everyone, then iOS 12 beta is the way to go about it.

To download the iOS 12 beta, first, you would have to become a member of Apple's Beta Software Program. After that, you can enrol a device to access the public beta. As mentioned earlier we recommend that you do not use your primary iOS device for downloading the beta version. However, if you do not have a secondary device lying with you, it is important that you back up all your data from your primary device, just to be on the safer side.

With the iOS 12, Apple has gone low on features and big on improvements. Performance improvements have been made system-wide where the camera can launch 70 percent faster with the keyboard also popping up 50 percent faster along with typing now being more responsive according to Apple.

iOS 12 also introduces Memoji in what may seem like a rip off from the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus’s AR Emoji. Apple’s implementation thanks to its True Depth Camera should be a lot more detailed and accurate. And yes, there is support for tracking your tongue in Animojis as well.

Apple has finally listened to its wide user base and made grouped notifications available on iOS 12 as well.

Apple with iOS 12 has also made augmented reality (AR) into a shared experience, so you can add more people apart from you to join an AR game.

There is also a new update to Apple's AI voice assistant Siri called as the Siri Shortcuts which will enable you to create shortcuts for apps and suggestions at relevant times based on various contexts.

However as of right now, according to a report from CNET, you can neither access the new AR features nor Siri Shortcuts in the beta update.

Apple has introduced the improved Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with a new Bedtime feature which dims the display to help users get a better night’s sleep. Apple has also added a new feature called Screen Time to help users get a better understanding of their app usage and the time spend using the phone and apps.