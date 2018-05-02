New Apple MacBook Air with Retina display will reportedly be delayed this year, possibly till the second half of the year.

According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple has deferred the production of the MacBook Air (2018). Apparently, Apple has already informed its supply chain partners of the delay, without revealing the reason behind the decision. Originally, the laptop was expected to be released by Q2 2018.

“The sources said that Apple has informed supply chain partners that mass production of its new notebook model for 2018 will not kick off until the second half of the year, yet without explaining the rescheduling move. Some partners speculated that the postponement might be caused by problems with some key components such as processors,” the report reads.

This basically means that instead of the original plan for a second-quarter introduction wherein an April-June timeframe seemed likely, the deferred production suggests an October release looking more probable.

The new MacBook Air is expected to come with a Retina display and powered by the latest Intel processors. Reportedly, the laptop’s price will range from $799 to $899, which is unusually low for a laptop by Apple.

(Also read: The Apple MacBook Air might finally be getting the overhaul it needs, reports indicate that work has begun on a 'cheap' new MacBook)



At the WWDC 2017, the last update of the MacBook Air was released. The MacBook Air (2017) started at a base price of $999. It was powered by a slightly more powerful processor than its predecessor and a default 8 GB of RAM. It ran a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, with a storage of 128 GB.

Having said that, the current MacBook Air line hasn’t seen any substantial updates in the past three years. The 11-inch model has been discontinued, and the only upgrade to the 13-inch model has been a bump to the base processor option with the 2017 model.