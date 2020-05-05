Tuesday, May 05, 2020Back to
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with magic keyboard launched at a starting price of Rs 1,22,990

The base model of the new MacBook Pro comes with 8 GB of LPDDR RAM and 256 GB storage.


Apple has revamped its MacBook Pro lineup by launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro. The highlight of the newly launched MacBook Pro is the new magic keyboard that has replaced the problematic butterfly keyboard. According to Apple, the new MacBook Pro model's 10th gen processor offers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.

MacBook Pro pricing, availability

This year's MacBook Pro pricing starts at Rs 1,22,990. Apple has not yet announced the India sale date.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with magic keyboard launched at a starting price of Rs 1,22,990

Image: Apple

To bring you up to speed, in phase 3 of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now allowed the delivery of non-essential products in green and orange zones of the country. This means, the sale of the MacBook may soon begin. Keep watching this space for an update on that.

MacBook Pro specifications

The new MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display that comes with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, 500 nits brightness level, P3 colour gamut support, and True Tone technology. It is powered by 8th gen Intel Core i5 chipset. The MacBook Pro offers up to 1 TB storage that can be configured up to 4 TB. The base model comes with 8 GB of LPDDR RAM and 256 GB storage.

For connectivity, the MacBook features four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports. The magic keyboard replaced the old butterfly keyboard which was not appreciated by the users due to several issues. Apple also launched a MacBook Air back in March that also came with the magic keyboard. In addition to the Touch Bar and Touch ID, the magic keyboard also sports a physical Escape key. It comes with macOS Catalina out-of-the-box.

