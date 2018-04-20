Apple last month announced an all-new iPad refresh for 2018 with a few iterational updates to the previous edition, but with an emphasis on its use as an educational device.

Apple had also set the price of the new iPad for Indian markets on the same day, stating that the base 32 GB Wi-Fi-only model will cost Rs 28,000, while the version with both Wi-Fi and Cellular support will cost Rs 38,600.

One of the notable additions to the new iPad is support for the Apple Pencil which will be sold separately for Rs 7,600. The 2018 iPad will be available for sale in India through Flipkart and across Apple Authorised Resellers present across the country.

Apple's new iPad is very similar to the current models and comes with the same 9.7-inch display of the previous one with the usual, thick bezels. Also included in the package is a Touch ID sensor, the usual buttons and both an HD FaceTime camera and an 8 MP rear-facing camera. The tablet will be available in silver, Space Gray and a new Gold finish and also comes with LTE support and an Apple A10 Fusion chip.

Apple at the event last month also revealed a cheaper, third-party stylus made in collaboration with Logitech that is priced at $49 in the US. We have not heard anything about the stylus being made available in India, but if it does make its way here, it would offer a better value proposition than the Apple Pencil.