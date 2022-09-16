Mehul Reuben Das

A bunch of devices from the iPhone 14 lineup are supposed to be delivered today, that is September 16, to customers who pre-ordered their devices right after they were announced.

However, a report has surfaced online that suggests that Apple may have to delay a bunch of the iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders that they had received.

With every launch event, Apple is actually very careful and conservative with shipping estimates for new devices. Usually, Apple quotes buyers a later delivery, then beats that estimate, making customers think that their orders have arrived way before time. Rarely is the Cupertino-based tech giant in a position, where the company promised shoppers a launch day delivery, but then was forced to delay that delivery.

The iPhone 14 lineup’s launch has been a bit rocky. Last week, when Apple started taking pre-orders, the Apple Store Online and Apple Store App both faced major outages, mainly because of an unprecedented number of customers rushing in to place their orders. As a result, some people couldn’t place their orders at all, whereas others accidentally placed more than one order.

Reports are surfacing on social media that Apple is delaying some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders that were initially quoted for September 16 delivery. In most cases, Apple is pushing these estimated delivery dates back by around a week to September 23. Some buyers were notified earlier this week about the delays, while others weren’t informed until today.

These delays are only affecting customers who had ordered the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, that too of the 128GB & 256GB variants. Most customers who ordered the 512GB and the 1TB variants are poised to get their devices on time.

Customers who placed their orders for the base version iPhone 14 aren’t facing such delays. As for the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will start delivering them on October 7. Moreover, Apple hasn’t received that many pre-orders of the iPhone 14 Plus, to begin with.

Currently, most iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants are quoting delivery estimates of mid-to-late October via the Apple Store Online.