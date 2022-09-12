Monday, September 12, 2022Back to
Decoding iPhone 14's demand: Which variant is getting the most pre-orders and delays in shipping

Analysing the pre-orders that Apple is getting shows people are most interested in buying the iPhone 14 Pro, and the least bit interested in the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple may also have to delay the deliveries of the iPhone 14 Pro series.


Mehul Reuben DasSep 12, 2022 15:24:30 IST

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series with much fanfare, after months of speculation. Tech analysts from all over the world are keenly observing how have people received the new launch and the new devices. 

Here’s everything that’s new with the iPhone 14 Pro series that makes it the ‘best iPhone, yet’

They will also be keen to observe, that among iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which device and variants are people really going for.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst and tipster whose leaks have more often than not, been spot on, the Cupertino-based tech company’s first wave of orders will be majorly dominated by the iPhone 14 Pro models. 

In fact, an early analysis of the pre-orders suggest that 85 per cent of all bookings for the iPhone 14 series will consist of the iPhone 14 Pro, across all its variants. On the other hand, Apple’s bet to release a “Plus” version of the iPhone 14, without any hardware or performance difference seems to have backfired. 

The iPhone 14 Plus option will account for less than 5 per cent of the sales at least initially. It should be noted that these are the same kind of sales performance that got the iPhone Mini line cancelled.

This year, the sales allocation of the Pro options is a bit higher than in previous years mainly because of the bigger feature disparity between the vanilla iPhone 14 series and the Pro models.

In other news, Apple might have to delay the deliveries of some of the models of its iPhones. While the iPhone 14 will be available in stores from 16 September, iPhone 14 Plus will be available from 7 October. 

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max were supposed to be available from 16 September. However, certain reports suggest that deliveries of the iPhone 14 Pro will start between 11 to 18 October, whereas deliveries for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start from 18-25 October.

