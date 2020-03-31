Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
Apple is expected to launch a new low-end iPhone with TouchID on 5 April

FP TrendingMar 31, 2020 18:46:40 IST

Despite a global lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies have been continuously launching a number of new products.

Apple did unveil a couple of new products earlier in March, but the iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 was missing from the list. However, new reports suggest that the launch of the affordable iPhone is on the cards, and that it could happen as early as 5 April.

The upcoming iPhone feature a single-lens rear camera, and thick bezels on the top and bottom. Representative image.

According to MacRumors, the new iPhone is identical to the iPhone 8, but has an A13 chip and features a 4.7-inch display.

The phone will likely feature a single-lens rear camera, and thick bezels on the top and bottom. It will possibly be available in three colour variants.

Apple’s new offering is slated to have a TouchID and to come with either 64 GB or 128 GB storage.

The report mentioned that a source emailed them a photo from a Best Buy employee which featured a case designed for the new 2020 iPhone.

It adds that employees of Best Buy have been asked not to sell the cases until 5 April.

As per the suggestion, the date could mean that the low-cost iPhone would be launched as early as this week, but concrete details are still awaited.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


