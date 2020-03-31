FP Trending

Despite a global lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, tech companies have been continuously launching a number of new products.

Apple did unveil a couple of new products earlier in March, but the iPhone SE 2/ iPhone 9 was missing from the list. However, new reports suggest that the launch of the affordable iPhone is on the cards, and that it could happen as early as 5 April.

According to MacRumors, the new iPhone is identical to the iPhone 8, but has an A13 chip and features a 4.7-inch display.

The phone will likely feature a single-lens rear camera, and thick bezels on the top and bottom. It will possibly be available in three colour variants.

Apple’s new offering is slated to have a TouchID and to come with either 64 GB or 128 GB storage.

The report mentioned that a source emailed them a photo from a Best Buy employee which featured a case designed for the new 2020 iPhone.

It adds that employees of Best Buy have been asked not to sell the cases until 5 April.

As per the suggestion, the date could mean that the low-cost iPhone would be launched as early as this week, but concrete details are still awaited.



