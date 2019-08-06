tech2 News Staff

Apple is reportedly going to introduce an in-display fingerprint sensor in its iPhones in 2021. This feature was first seen on the Vivo X21 (Review) in India last year and since then, many phone-makers have followed suit.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhones will have two biometric authentication methods— Face ID and an under-display Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Also, one thing we do know is Apple has filed a patent for in-display fingerprint technology in the past so this might be true but.. when? That is not yet clear. As per the analyst, we might see this in iPhones in the next 18 months.

Kuo thinks that there are several technical challenges when it comes to under-display fingerprint scanner, issues such as power consumption, size of the sensing area, the thickness of the sensing module, and the production yield rate of the lamination process, but he also believes that they will be sorted by then. The report suggests that Apple will opt for something similar to Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint scanner tech.

Kuo also says that if Apple decides to bring biometrics to Apple Watch in the coming years, we might see an under-display fingerprint scanner and not Face ID.

