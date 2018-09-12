Apple leaks and rumours seem to be piling up before today's official unveiling at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino. The latest it seems involves all the specs of the three likely iPhones which Apple will be launching.

As per a report by Notebook Check, it would seem that as expected we will be seeing Apple announce its next-gen chipset which will be called Apple A12. There will be some fancy name attached to chipset for sure like A11 'Bionic' or the A10 'Fusion'.

The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max will be powered by the new chipset, while the cheaper LCD variant, which people are calling the iPhone XC/XR/9, will have the last year's A11 Bionic chipset.

The A12 is expected to be an increment over the A11 chipset, which is saying something since the A11 in itself puts most of the top flagship Android smartphones to shame with its performance.

The report states that the iPhone XS will come with 5.8-inch Super AMOLED with Ion-X Glass protection. The device will have 4 GB of RAM, which is a first for any iPhone, and 64, 256 and 512 GB storage options. Optics on the back will be dual-camera setup with 12 MP + 12 MP setup and OIS on both the sensors. On the front, the phone is going to have a 7 MP sensor. The usual NFC, Qi wireless charging, IP67 rating and FaceID system that was present on last year's iPhone X will be seen on the XS as well. The device is said to have a 2,716 mAh battery.

The iPhone XS Max will be having nearly all of the above specs save for a larger 6.5-inch display, and a bigger battery although the report doesn't mention the capacity.

The iPhone XC / iPhone XR / iPhone 9 will be having a 6.1-inch IPS LCD with Ion-X Glass protection, 3 GB of RAM and 64, 256 GB storage options. The phone will have a single back camera with a 12 MP sensor and OIS, while the front will have the 7 MP sensor. Rumour is that the phone will not have the FaceID mechanism that the other two will have. Apart from that, the device will have NFC, Qi wireless charging, and an IP67 rating. It would be too much to hope for the headphone jack to return.

The report also states that these handsets are also expected to come with a fast charger in the box, along with a Lightning-to-USB Type-C cable and dual-SIM capabilities.

Obviously, none of this information is verified so take it with a pinch of salt.

