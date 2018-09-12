tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 21:08 IST
Apple is expected to unveil three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone and much more.
It’s finally time. Apple’s annual iPhone launch event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and team Tech2 is here to bring you the juiciest highlights and analysis, as and when it happens at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.
If you are here early, we still do have a ton of content for you to munch on, ensuring you’re up to speed with the latest leaks, rumours and trivia before the event begins.
From what we know so far (and there’s a lot), Apple’s going to be unveiling three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone, two variants of the 4th generation Apple Watch and just maybe, a new iPad Pro with the brand new iOS 12 powering it all.
Also, make sure you read through our thorough piece on spending a year with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus right here.
To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.
21:08 (IST)
An hour and twenty minutes to go...
20:50 (IST)
In case you're still wondering where and how to watch the event Here's exactly what you might be looking for https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/apple-iphone-launch-event-kicks-off-at-10-30-pm-today-when-and-where-to-watch-5166581.html
20:08 (IST)
To get you started with Before we begin talking about what we know and what we expect from Apple's new iPhones, here's what we feel about last years iPhones — the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/one-year-on-apple-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-iphone-x-and-the-apple-watch-series-3-5163101.htm l
19:51 (IST)
Hello and Welcome! It might be a little early for an event which is expected to begin at 10:30 pm, but if you're just as excited as we at Tech2 are for this, we just can't let you sit idle and stare at the clock, waiting till the event begins.
How many of y’all actually use #Animoji? @Apple #iPhoneX #AppleEvent— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 11, 2018
