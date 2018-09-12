Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 21:08 IST

Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: All you need to know before it begins

Apple is expected to unveil three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone and much more.

It’s finally time. Apple’s annual iPhone launch event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and team Tech2 is here to bring you the juiciest highlights and analysis, as and when it happens at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

If you are here early, we still do have a ton of content for you to munch on, ensuring you’re up to speed with the latest leaks, rumours and trivia before the event begins.

The iPhone X first boot screen.

The iPhone X first boot screen.

From what we know so far (and there’s a lot), Apple’s going to be unveiling three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone, two variants of the 4th generation Apple Watch and just maybe, a new iPad Pro with the brand new iOS 12 powering it all.

Also, make sure you read through our thorough piece on spending a year with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus right here.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.

 

highlights

read more


top reviews

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

TECH2 RATING

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

TECH2 RATING

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Apple 2018

Apple iPhone launch event kicks off at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watch

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple event: Here's all that's expected to be announced at today's iPhone launch

Sep 10, 2018

iPhone Xs Max

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone

Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, XR specifications leaked online before official unveil

Sep 12, 2018

Apple

Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup to cost lower than last year's iPhone X: Report

Sep 12, 2018

iPhone XC

Rumoured iPhone XC with 6.1-inch display may come in red, navy blue, and white

Sep 10, 2018

science

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018