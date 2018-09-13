Dismissing (with a lowkey smirk) all the rumours about Apple launching an affordable iPhones this year, at its annual event on 12 September, the company announced the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The most 'affordable' among these iPhones is the iPhone XR, which starts at Rs 76,900.

All the three iPhone models, come in three variants, and at the event last night, Apple only announced the prices of the base models. The iPhone XR 64 GB was announced at $749, the iPhone XS 64 GB variant at $999, and the most premium iPhone XR Max 64 GB model at $1,099. The official pricing of these models in India is Rs 76,900 for the iPhone XR, Rs 99,900 for the iPhone XS, and Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone XS Max.

Now, Apple has updated the pricing of the other variants of the iPhone, and this looks like the company wants to test if you really are an Apple fan. What has smartphone pricing come to even!?

via GIPHY

According to the official price list on Apple's website, the iPhone XR 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 81,900, whereas the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 91,900. Mind you the iPhone XR is the cheapest model of the three.

Moving to the iPhone XS, the 256 GB model of the phone will set you back by Rs 1,14,900, while the 512 GB model will make you poor by Rs 1,34,900.

The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, will cost you Rs 1,24,900 for the 256 GB variants, and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512 GB model.

via GIPHY

While you are thinking about all the things you can buy for Rs 1,44,900, also think about the massive difference in price for buying the same premium devices in India and the US.

Hear me out. The 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR 64 GB is priced in the US at $749, which directly converts into Indian currency to Rs 53,928 (according to today's rate). However, the official pricing of the device is Rs 76,900 in India. (The exorbitant price difference is to be blamed on India’s new customs duties.) The difference in the direct conversion and the official price is that of Rs 22,972.

In case of the iPhone XS 512 GB variant, the US price is $1,349, which converts to Rs 97,128, but the official price in India for that model is Rs 1,34,900. The difference — Rs 37,772.

And the difference is totally insane for the iPhone XS Max variants. While for the lowest variant (64 GB), there is a price difference of Rs 30,772, the highest 512 GB variant is priced at $1,449 in the US, and in India it is priced at Rs 1,44,900, which brings the difference to Rs 40,572. In that difference, you could buy a new OnePlus 6. Just saying!