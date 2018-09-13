Thursday, September 13, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 13:22 IST

Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max prices out: XS Max with 512 GB comes for Rs 1.45 lakh

Our calculations take the highest iPhone variant to up to Rs 1,35,100. What is this sorcery!

Dismissing (with a lowkey smirk) all the rumours about Apple launching an affordable iPhones this year, at its annual event on 12 September, the company announced the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The most 'affordable' among these iPhones is the iPhone XR, which starts at Rs 76,900.

All the three iPhone models, come in three variants, and at the event last night, Apple only announced the prices of the base models. The iPhone XR 64 GB was announced at $749, the iPhone XS 64 GB variant at $999, and the most premium iPhone XR Max 64 GB model at $1,099. The official pricing of these models in India is Rs 76,900 for the iPhone XR, Rs 99,900 for the iPhone XS, and Rs 1,09,900 for the iPhone XS Max.

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam - HP1EE9C1FMLA8

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, US. Image: Reuters

Now, Apple has updated the pricing of the other variants of the iPhone, and this looks like the company wants to test if you really are an Apple fan. What has smartphone pricing come to even!?

via GIPHY

According to the official price list on Apple's website, the iPhone XR 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 81,900, whereas the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 91,900. Mind you the iPhone XR is the cheapest model of the three.

Moving to the iPhone XS, the 256 GB model of the phone will set you back by Rs 1,14,900, while the 512 GB model will make you poor by Rs 1,34,900.

The iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, will cost you Rs 1,24,900 for the 256 GB variants, and Rs 1,44,900 for the 512 GB model.

via GIPHY

While you are thinking about all the things you can buy for Rs 1,44,900, also think about the massive difference in price for buying the same premium devices in India and the US.

Hear me out. The 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR 64 GB is priced in the US at $749, which directly converts into Indian currency to Rs 53,928 (according to today's rate). However, the official pricing of the device is Rs 76,900 in India. (The exorbitant price difference is to be blamed on India’s new customs duties.) The difference in the direct conversion and the official price is that of Rs 22,972.

In case of the iPhone XS 512 GB variant, the US price is $1,349, which converts to Rs 97,128, but the official price in India for that model is Rs 1,34,900. The difference — Rs 37,772.

And the difference is totally insane for the iPhone XS Max variants. While for the lowest variant (64 GB), there is a price difference of Rs 30,772, the highest 512 GB variant is priced at $1,449 in the US, and in India it is priced at Rs 1,44,900, which brings the difference to Rs 40,572. In that difference, you could buy a new OnePlus 6. Just saying!

iPhone Model US pricing (USD) Direct conversion (INR) Official India Price (INR) Difference (INR)
iPhone XR 64 GB 749 53,928 76,900 -22,972
iPhone XR 128 GB 799 57,484 81,900 -24,416
iPhone XR 256 GB 899 64,678 91,900 -27,222
iPhone XS 64 GB 999 71,928 99,900 -27,927
iPhone XS 256 GB 1,149 82,728 1,14,900 -32,172
iPhone XS 512 GB 1,349 97,128 1,34,900 -37,772
iPhone XS Max 64 GB 1,099 79,128 1,09,900 -30,772
iPhone XS Max 256 GB 1,249 89,928 1,24,900 -34,972
iPhone XS Max 512 GB 1,449 1,04,328 1,44,900 -40,572

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

