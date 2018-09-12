Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 10:23 IST

Apple iPhone XR/XC may launch in colourful variants as per SIM tray image leaks

Recent leaked images from tipster Ben Geskin show that Apple may be playing around with some colours

The annual Apple hardware event will begin at 10.30 pm IST where Apple will be announcing its new iPhones, new iPad Pros, new Watch and possibly new MacBooks. But it looks like the internet wants to reveal all before the actual launch event begins.

Recent leaked images from tipster Ben Geskin show that Apple may be playing around with some colours for its iPhones. Geskin tweeted pictures of single SIM trays which he claimed were from iPhone XR/ XC. The pictures do not include dual-SIM trays, as Apple was rumoured to launch them in China only.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The SIM trays are in multiple colours, such as Space Gray, Silver, Red, Blue and Brown. They look understated and are not bright. We are not sure whether gold and white will also join the bandwagon. These colours should most likely be the colour variants of the different iPhone XR/XC expected to be launched.

Geskin had previously tweeted pictures of three iPhone XCs in red, blue, and white colours.

In an earlier report, Ming-Chi Kuo, formerly with KGI Securities had predicted that upcoming iPhones may come in a colourful lineup. This includes white, gold and black. Meanwhile, the 6.1-inch variant, which expected to be affordable may sport gray, white, blue, red and orange colours.

On 12 September, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones iPhone XC, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max. The Xs and Xs Max are expected to bear an OLED screen while the XR/XC may bear a 6.1-inch LCD display.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.

