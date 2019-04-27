tech2 News Staff

Apple is believed to be working on three new variants for 2019 iPhones, which will basically be successors of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. While we have been hearing quite a bit of rumours about the three iPhones, the latest report is about the iPhone XR, with details about its camera setup.

According to a report by Macotakara (via PhoneArena), the iPhone XR will follow iPhone X and iPhone XS's footsteps with a dual-camera setup on the rear. Apparently, these new sensors will be borrowed from the flagship iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max. This means that the 2019 iPhone XR will feature a primary sensor, plus a telephoto lens at the back.

The report does not reveal any more detail on the specification of these cameras, however, considering there are expected no upgrades to the sensor, it could sport two 12 MP sensors at the back, and the telephoto zoom lens will likely offer 2x optical zoom.

Besides that, in previous reports, we also learned that all three variants of the 2019 iPhones will get an improved selfie camera. The report claims that from the existing 7 MP sensors, the new iPhones will apparently come with 12 MP selfie cameras.

The same report also revealed that the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones will sport a triple-camera setup that will come with a brand new super-wide 12 MP lens. Reportedly, the ultra-wide lens will be a Sony 1 micron sensor.

Apple is expected to release its 2019 iPhones in September this year.

Separately, another report claims that an iPhone with a 4.7-inch FHD LCD display is in the making and it will share the design elements of the iPhone 8.

