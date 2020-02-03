Monday, February 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone supply might dip by 10 percent due to coronavirus outbreak: Kuo

Apple has also recently closed all its stores in mainland China until 9 February due to the outbreak.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2020 11:54:08 IST

The recent coronavirus outbreak in China has affected not only people's lives in China but big tech giants as well. This also affects Apple's iPhone supply in the Chinese market. As per the latest report by MacRumours, Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the virus outbreak in China will affect iPhone supply in the region. He has thus lowered his shipment forecast by 10 percent to 36-40 million units in Q1 2020.

Kuo reportedly says that smartphone shipments in China have declined by 50-60 percent year-over-year during the Chinese New Year holiday period. According to him, this decline is probably because of the declining consumer confidence in the country stemming from the coronavirus outbreak".

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak FAQ: Face masks, safe meat, tips to stay safe from the deadly airborne infection)

Apple iPhone supply might dip by 10 percent due to coronavirus outbreak: Kuo

Apple has also recently closed all its stores in mainland China until 9 February due to the outbreak.

In related news, Apple is expected to launch quite a handful of devices in the next few months. Kuo had earlier suggested that Apple is likely to launch Ultra Wideband tags, high-end wireless headphones, a 4.7-inch iPhone, refreshed iPad Pro models, and refreshed MacBook Pro and/or MacBook Air models in the first half of 2020.

It is also rumoured that Apple will launch a low-cost iPhone in March this year and it could be named as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, which might retail around $399.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Jan 29, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel
Apple to close all China mainland stores till 9 February due the coronavirus outbreak

Apple

Apple to close all China mainland stores till 9 February due the coronavirus outbreak

Feb 03, 2020
iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices

Foxconn

iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices

Jan 29, 2020
China's Baidu defers earnings date to 27 Feb as coronavirus outbreak threatens to affect business

Baidu

China's Baidu defers earnings date to 27 Feb as coronavirus outbreak threatens to affect business

Feb 01, 2020
Apple Q1 2020 revenue rises by 9 percent to $91.8 billion, forecasts up to $67 billion in quarter ending March

Apple

Apple Q1 2020 revenue rises by 9 percent to $91.8 billion, forecasts up to $67 billion in quarter ending March

Jan 29, 2020
Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple limits travel to 'business-critical situations'

Apple Earnings

Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple limits travel to 'business-critical situations'

Jan 29, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019