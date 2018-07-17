Just yesterday we saw the official case renders for the iPhone 9, which is believed to be the LCD variant, and also the cheapest of the three iPhones, that Apple is expected to unveil this year in September. And today, a case render for the biggest variant of the lot - which the report calls the iPhone 9 Plus and not iPhone X Plus - has been leaked. The render gives away the design of what could be the largest iPhone ever made.

The case renders of the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus come from Sanfeng, a China-based case manufacturing company, and were first reported by Gizmochina.

The renders show that the device has more or less the same design as the iPhone X. There is a big edge-to-edge screen at the front with a big fat notch on the top to house the True Depth sensors for 3D face mapping. The display is likely going to be about 6.5-inches measured diagonally in a body with dimensions of 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7mm.

The case renders reveal that like the iPhone X, the right edge of the iPhone 9 Plus also features a power key whereas, the left edge has ring/silent switch and the volume controller. At the back, we see a dual-camera system, which has been positioned vertically. This seems to squash the triple-camera rumours that sprouted sometime back.

Apart from this, the large-sized iPhone will likely have the A12 SoC under the hood, along with a battery with a 3,000mAh capacity. The phone is tipped to have a ginormous price tag of above a $1,000. Apple is also rumoured to have restricted the manufacturing of this variant. For sales, Apple will be more reliant on the LCD variant of the 2018 iPhone lineup.