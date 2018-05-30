While it is yet to be seen if Apple is launching an iPhone at this year’s WWDC developer conference, reports have emerged about an iPhone that is predicted to be launched in 2019 that too with a triple camera system.

According to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News, Jialin Lu, a security analyst has predicted that Apple’s next set of iPhones will sport a triple camera system where two out three cameras will have advanced 3D sensing capabilities via stereoscopic vision. This would help the camera to read an image from various angles.

The rear-facing 3D cameras would be used for augmented reality, which has been a favourite subject of Apple CEO Tim Cook. He has expressed his interest in augmented reality many times in the past. He had also introduced the ARKit in iPhone and iPad on iOS 11.

Meanwhile, the third camera has been reportedly predicted to have a longer focal length that would increase the phone's zooming capabilities by three times unlike the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X which have 2x zooming capabilities.

Currently, only the Huawei P20 Pro offers a triple camera system.

Other reports about the 2019 launch include the dropping of the notch which has created quite a sensation among handset manufacturers.