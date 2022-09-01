Thursday, September 01, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 14 to get new colour options: Report

Apple iPhone 14 will get new colour options, 30W wired fast charging and an improved MagSafe wireless charger according to new rumours.


FP TrendingSep 01, 2022 09:50:32 IST

Apple is all set to host the ‘Far Out’ event on 7 September. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to release the latest smartphones in its lineup of iPhones. The company is expected to release four variants of the iPhone 14 – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 to get new colour options_ Report

But reports indicate that the company will not only launch the new smartphones but also introduce new colour options along with an improved MagSafe.

Noted South Korean Apple tipster blog Naver posted a bunch of new updates about the upcoming release. Major points include new colour options, 30W wired fast charging, and an improved MagSafe magnetic wireless charger.

The base model of the iPhone 14 will be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red colour schemes while the iPhone 14 Pro will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite colours.

The new iPhone will also feature 30W wired fast charging, a first for the company. Enthusiasts and critics had bemoaned the lack of 30W fast charging support in iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineups.

The new MagSafe charger will also reportedly feature a stronger magnetic lock though the charging speed remains unchanged. The report also stated that the A16 bionic chip, which is rumoured to be powering the iPhone 16 Pro while the lower variants will be powered by an upgraded A15 SoC, has seen some performance improvements as well.

Price over the new lineup of iPhone 14 however still remains in flux. The post on Naver stated that the new prices “may be in a completely different direction than expected” (as per translation through a web application). Other rumours have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro will be starting at $1,099 and the 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199, a price increase of $100.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16

Sep 01, 2022
iPhone 14 series new price leaked, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max will be available in stores from September 16
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to get new ultrawide cameras with better sensors

Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to get new ultrawide cameras with better sensors

Aug 31, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 series launch delayed by a day, tech giant to release a slurry of devices on September 7

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 series launch delayed by a day, tech giant to release a slurry of devices on September 7

Aug 18, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly set to get a Mini variant, may be launched on September 7

Apple

Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly set to get a Mini variant, may be launched on September 7

Aug 23, 2022
iPhone 14 will have satellite connectivity, Apple has completed hardware tests

Apple

iPhone 14 will have satellite connectivity, Apple has completed hardware tests

Aug 30, 2022
Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

Apple

Where & how to watch Apple’s “Far Out” event on September 7

Aug 25, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022