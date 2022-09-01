FP Trending

Apple is all set to host the ‘Far Out’ event on 7 September. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to release the latest smartphones in its lineup of iPhones. The company is expected to release four variants of the iPhone 14 – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But reports indicate that the company will not only launch the new smartphones but also introduce new colour options along with an improved MagSafe.

Noted South Korean Apple tipster blog Naver posted a bunch of new updates about the upcoming release. Major points include new colour options, 30W wired fast charging, and an improved MagSafe magnetic wireless charger.

The base model of the iPhone 14 will be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red colour schemes while the iPhone 14 Pro will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite colours.

The new iPhone will also feature 30W wired fast charging, a first for the company. Enthusiasts and critics had bemoaned the lack of 30W fast charging support in iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineups.

The new MagSafe charger will also reportedly feature a stronger magnetic lock though the charging speed remains unchanged. The report also stated that the A16 bionic chip, which is rumoured to be powering the iPhone 16 Pro while the lower variants will be powered by an upgraded A15 SoC, has seen some performance improvements as well.

Price over the new lineup of iPhone 14 however still remains in flux. The post on Naver stated that the new prices “may be in a completely different direction than expected” (as per translation through a web application). Other rumours have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro will be starting at $1,099 and the 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199, a price increase of $100.