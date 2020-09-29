Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to launch on 13 October: Report

The rumoured iPhone 12 Mini is expected to come with two cameras on the rear and will OLED display


FP TrendingSep 29, 2020 14:18:22 IST

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 12 launch event date has once again tipped to be in October. According to the latest tweet by YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 12 models including iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max on 13 October. The YouTuber also confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. As per Prosser, iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch display and will come with 64 GB storage for the entry-level model. The device will also be available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to launch on 13 October: Report

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Prosser said that the iPhone 12 will feature 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

"Apple's first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributors on 5 October," Processor said.

In another tweet, the YouTuber said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max storage configuration will begin from 128 GB. In another tweet, the tipster said that the shipments going out include iPhone 12 and iPhone mini. The iPhone Pro models are still late.

He also said that iPhone 12 Mini will sport two cameras on the rear and will OLED display.

Generally, Apple launches its new iPhone models in the month of September, it has, however, delayed the launch this year.

iPhone 12 series expected specifications

Earlier in August, Prosser posted a few pictures of the charger of the upcoming iPhone 12 series and said it will come with a 20W power adapter. He also said that Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 is expected to sport an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The models in the series will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back and it will be equipped with 5G support.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.8-inch screen, is the smallest Apple flagship. With the launch of the 5.4-inch model, the iPhone 12 Mini will be the smallest of the lot.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the purported iPhone Mini will feature a narrow notch area. The other three iPhone 12 models are expected to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12

Apple may host iPhone 12 launch event on 13 October, smallest model likely to be called iPhone Mini

Sep 24, 2020
Apple may host iPhone 12 launch event on 13 October, smallest model likely to be called iPhone Mini
Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

iOS 14

Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

Sep 22, 2020
Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Best phones under Rs 50,000

Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Sep 28, 2020
Apple Online Store India: Customers get free, no-contact delivery, festive offers, more

Apple

Apple Online Store India: Customers get free, no-contact delivery, festive offers, more

Sep 23, 2020
Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 7T to iQOO 3: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2020)

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone SE, OnePlus 7T to iQOO 3: Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Sept 2020)

Sep 15, 2020
Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Apple Event

Apple Event 2020 highlights: iOS 14, WatchOS 7, iPadOS 14 will start rolling out tomorrow

Sep 15, 2020

science

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: Pathbreaking research that won 14 scientists India's top science prize

Shanti Swarup Award 2020

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: Pathbreaking research that won 14 scientists India's top science prize

Sep 29, 2020
Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Mass Strandings

Lone whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses as Australia reports largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020