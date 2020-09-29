FP Trending

The much-awaited Apple iPhone 12 launch event date has once again tipped to be in October. According to the latest tweet by YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple is expected to unveil iPhone 12 models including iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max on 13 October. The YouTuber also confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. As per Prosser, iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch display and will come with 64 GB storage for the entry-level model. The device will also be available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

Prosser said that the iPhone 12 will feature 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

"Apple's first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributors on 5 October," Processor said.

Don’t worry — iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max start at 128GB — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

In another tweet, the YouTuber said that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max storage configuration will begin from 128 GB. In another tweet, the tipster said that the shipments going out include iPhone 12 and iPhone mini. The iPhone Pro models are still late.

The shipments going out include 12 and 12 mini. Soooo, safe to assume the Pro models are still late — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

He also said that iPhone 12 Mini will sport two cameras on the rear and will OLED display.

2 cams OLED — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Generally, Apple launches its new iPhone models in the month of September, it has, however, delayed the launch this year.

iPhone 12 series expected specifications

Earlier in August, Prosser posted a few pictures of the charger of the upcoming iPhone 12 series and said it will come with a 20W power adapter. He also said that Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 is expected to sport an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The models in the series will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back and it will be equipped with 5G support.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.8-inch screen, is the smallest Apple flagship. With the launch of the 5.4-inch model, the iPhone 12 Mini will be the smallest of the lot.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the purported iPhone Mini will feature a narrow notch area. The other three iPhone 12 models are expected to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models.