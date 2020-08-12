FP Trending

Apple is expected to launch its upcoming iPhone 12 series later this year. The models in the lineup are likely to support 5G. Now, as per a report by Business Insider, the Cupertino-based tech company is planning to release a cheaper version of the iPhone that will come with 4G connectivity.

The report mentioned Wedbush Securities analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil in a research note saying that Apple is expected to launch a cheaper iPhone 12 4G model in early 2021. Earlier, they thought that Apple will be releasing a mix of 4G and 5G variants this year.

The 4G-only variant of the iPhone model is expected to be unveiled in February and is expected to be cheaper than the 5G models that will be launched in September this year.

The report mentions Daniel Ives saying that the price of the iPhone 12 4G could be around $800. Ives also said that Apple is expected not to raise prices of iPhones this year even for the 5G models.

"Price points will be aggressive as Apple goes after their broader customer base. Especially in a recession, in a COVID-19 backdrop, they need to make sure they're hitting all price categories," he said.

iPhone 12 lineup will include four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’. These iPhones are expected to have OLED displays and will come with 5G support. The only differentiating factor will be the camera setup in all these iPhones.

The phones might come with new camera lenses including periscope telephoto lenses.