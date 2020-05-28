Thursday, May 28, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 series launch may be delayed by two months to November 2020: Report

All the four iPhone 12 models are likely to come with better wide-angle camera which is upgraded from 6P to 7P.


Priya SinghMay 28, 2020 17:32:41 IST

Apple may delay the launch of iPhone 12 series by at least two months. The smartphones under the upcoming iPhone series are now expected to arrive in the month of November instead of the traditional mid-September timeline.

According to a report by investment bank Cowen, the iPhone 12 family of products will launch around Q4 2020.

A report by the Wall Street Journal in April said that Apple Inc is pushing back the production ramp-up of iPhones scheduled to be launched later this year by about a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Cowen report estimates that Apple will produce 35 million units of iPhones in the Q2 ending in June. This will be 13 percent less than what is produced during the same period last year and 5 percent lower from the previous quarter.

The report mentions that the iPhone 12 series is expected to have four models. The series is likely to comprise one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model.

Sharp and O-film Tech might be taking care of camera modules of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. LG Innotek is expected to make cameras for the other two models of the series.

Earlier reports had suggested that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max are expected to sport two rear cameras each, while the other two might feature triple rear camera setups.

A report by GSMArena mentioned that all the devices under the iPhone 12 series will support 5G connectivity and will have OLED panels with smaller notches.

Apple is likely to debut its A14 chipset based on TSMC's 5 nm process with the upcoming iPhone series.

