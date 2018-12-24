Monday, December 24, 2018 Back to
Apple iPad mini 5 and 9.7-inch iPad with thinner bezels expected in 2019

The 7.9-inch Apple iPad mini is expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2019.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 12:09 PM IST

This year, it looked like Apple has no plans for the iPad mini and that it will continue to sell the iPad Mini 4 alongside the new iPad and iPad Pro models — but that may not be true.

The last time we saw an iPad mini was way back in 2015, and this year in October, when we were expecting an upgrade, we did not see any. However, the company is apparently working on the iPad mini 5 which will be launched in 2019.

A publication called the China Times, reports that a 7.9-inch iPad mini is expected to be put into mass production by the end of December 2018, and be unveiled in the first half of next year.

iPad mini 4

Apple iPad mini 4

Also, the 9.7-inch iPad will be revised to a larger size, which will sport more than a 10-inch display with extremely thin bezels. This device, according to the report, is expected to be mass-produced in the second half of 2019.

Much before the Apple event in October this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo did predict that there will be a new version of the iPad mini that will feature an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel, but we did not see that. Since he was not clear on whether this product will be announced alongside the iPad Pro or at an event next year in 2019, it now appears that it's likely the latter.

There is no word on how the devices will be priced.

 

