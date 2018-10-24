Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 October, 2018 08:28 IST

iPad Mini, AirMat and new AirPods could be unveiled at upcoming Apple event: Kuo

AirPower mat, new AirPods could come either late in Q4 of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019.

Apple's iPad Pro launch along with the unveiling of a few other products will be happening on 30 October and analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has shed some light on what these other products might be.

Kuo has been almost always accurate about the leaks surrounding Apple so we are all but assured that his information for the upcoming launch should hold true as well.

iPad mini. Reuters

iPad mini. Reuters

First up, as per a report by Macrumours, Kuo says that there will be a new version of the iPad mini that will feature an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel. However, he was not clear on whether this product will be announced alongside the iPad Pro or at an event next year.

Next up it looks like Apple will also be announcing the new AirPods which will likely have a new case that will enable it to be wirelessly charged using the new AirPower mat. They might also come with a new wireless chip that enables "Hey Siri" functionality.

Kuo says that the AirPower mat and the new AirPods could come either late in the fourth quarter of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019. The AirPower mat in question was actually debuted a year back but it still hasn't made its way to consumers as of yet.

A new MacBook Air along with an upgraded Mac mini was also rumoured at the event but it doesn't seem likely that Apple will be making any announcements in that regard.

The spotlight will obviously be on the two new iPad Pro models that will come with USB type-C ports, better displays, and a new Apple Pencil as per Kuo. Furthermore, these iPads, while not having a notch, will have an edge-to-edge display and no home button.

No information has been provided on what new improvements the Apple Pencil would have.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Apple

Apple sends out invites for possible iPad Pro launch and more on 30 October

Oct 19, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR to generate more revenue than XS and XS Max, says Apple analyst Kuo

Oct 16, 2018

iPad Pro 2018

Apple may announce new iPad Pro with Face ID, 4K HDR video output, more this month

Oct 10, 2018

Amazon Flipkart Sale

Flipkart, Amazon sale 2018: Today's best gadget deals, an HDFC card holder's delight

Oct 11, 2018

Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate vs iPad Pro (2017) vs Surface Pro 6: Here's how they compare

Oct 10, 2018

iPad Pro

New case renders of the iPad Pro reveal bezel-less design, new sensors

Oct 18, 2018

science

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018