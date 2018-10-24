Apple's iPad Pro launch along with the unveiling of a few other products will be happening on 30 October and analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has shed some light on what these other products might be.

Kuo has been almost always accurate about the leaks surrounding Apple so we are all but assured that his information for the upcoming launch should hold true as well.

First up, as per a report by Macrumours, Kuo says that there will be a new version of the iPad mini that will feature an upgraded processor and a lower-cost panel. However, he was not clear on whether this product will be announced alongside the iPad Pro or at an event next year.

Next up it looks like Apple will also be announcing the new AirPods which will likely have a new case that will enable it to be wirelessly charged using the new AirPower mat. They might also come with a new wireless chip that enables "Hey Siri" functionality.

Kuo says that the AirPower mat and the new AirPods could come either late in the fourth quarter of 2018 or early in the first quarter of 2019. The AirPower mat in question was actually debuted a year back but it still hasn't made its way to consumers as of yet.

A new MacBook Air along with an upgraded Mac mini was also rumoured at the event but it doesn't seem likely that Apple will be making any announcements in that regard.

The spotlight will obviously be on the two new iPad Pro models that will come with USB type-C ports, better displays, and a new Apple Pencil as per Kuo. Furthermore, these iPads, while not having a notch, will have an edge-to-edge display and no home button.

No information has been provided on what new improvements the Apple Pencil would have.