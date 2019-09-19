Thursday, September 19, 2019Back to
iOS 13 is arriving today: Dark mode to personalised Memoji, all you need to know

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. Here's what to expect.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 08:17:45 IST

After testing its beta version for weeks, Apple will be rolling out the official version of the new iOS 13 to its users today. The iOS 13 will be available for iPhone 6s and later phones starting today. Here are all the features and upgrades to look forward to in the new iOS iteration:

Here's all that's coming to iOS 13.

iOS 13: Fastest OS yet

Apple says that the iOS 13 will be its fastest OS yet. It says that it has changed the way apps and their updates are delivered, and claims that now downloads will be 50 percent smaller and updates sizes will be shrunk by 60 percent. Besides that, Face ID will reportedly also be 30 percent faster.

iOS 13 is arriving today: Dark mode to personalised Memoji, all you need to know

iOS 13.

iOS 13: New camera modes

Apple said that the portrait lighting mode "virtually adjusts the position and intensity of your studio lighting." With iOS 13, you will be able to increase or decrese the intensity of the portrait lighting effect.

Apple has also expanded the monochrome portrait mode and will have a feature called High-Key Mono. This filter replicates the stylistic monochromatic aesthetic used in fashion photography.

iOS 13: Dark mode

After rolling out the dark mode to macOS last year, Apple is now bringing the mode to iPhones this year with iOS 13. The stock Apple wallpapers will now have dark mode alternatives, Photos, Reminders and the like get a dark theme and all UI elements will also be darker.

iOS 13: More personalised Memoji

To make Memojis more personal, Apple will be adding more customisation options to iOS 13. Apple said that a bunch of stickers based on your Memoji will also be generated, which will be available in the keyboard app. Customisation options including headgear, glasses, and even broken teeth.

