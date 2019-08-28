tech2 News Staff

Apple has released the iOS 13.1 beta update which is quite surprising since the company has never released a point update for a software upgrade that hasn't officially been released. In any case, the update has some interesting things which should be introduced after iOS 13 has been officially rolled out. Here are some of the most important ones as per a report by Macrumours.

Shortcut Automations

This feature was earlier removed in the iOS 13 beta but has now come back in the iOS 13.1 update. Using this feature one can create personal and home automation which will do certain actions when the specific conditions occur.

Share ETA

This feature will allow users to share their estimated time of arrival on Apple Maps with friends or family members.

Dynamic Wallpapers

Dynamic wallpapers have been tweaked a little with new colours and overall looks and these wallpapers will also be available to devices launched before the iPhone X.

AirPods Volume Indicator

If your iPhone is connected to the AirPods you will notice a new icon replacing the previous speaker icon when you increase or decrease volume. This new icon is shaped like the AirPods and this feature will also work for the PowerBeats Pro, HomePod and other Beats devices.

Other changes

The Settings app will get a toggle which tells the user how much time they have spent reading PDFs. Apart from that user who are part of the TestFlight app will now see a yellow indicator next to apps which are part of the beta program.

