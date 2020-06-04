FP Trending

Apple may soon be introducing a service bundle that would include different apps such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ in a single subscription.

A report by 9to5Mac mentions that it has found evidence that Apple is actually working on the bundled subscription-based on iOS 13.5.5 beta version.

The report mentions that iOS 13.5.5 internal files include references to a “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription” that didn’t exist in previous iOS versions.

A report by Financial Times mentions that Apple has signed new "multiyear" deals with major record labels for Apple Music to increase its media presence and get more people towards iPhones.

However, rumours of an "Apple bundle" are not new. Last year, there were reports that the Cupertino-based is planning to bundle all its service subscriptions in one in order to gain more subscribers. It will be called the 'Mega Bundle".

Selling Apple News+ as part of a broader bundle with Apple TV+ and Apple Music might reduce content owners’ share because the cost of the news service will likely be decreased. Currently, 50 percent of the subscription money that Apple charges for News+ go to the company and the rest to the publishers.

Apple has already begun experimenting with bundling subscriptions as it is offering a free Apple TV+ subscription to students who are Apple Music subscribers.

Recent reports have also suggested that there is an 'Apple News+Audio' feature hidden in the iOS 13.5.5 beta. The report states that apart from an icon depicting the Apple News+ Audio feature, there is also an 'Audio' icon that integrates a headphone graphic along with a bit of text.