Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iOS 13.5.5 beta code hints company could be working on services bundle

Apple has reportedly signed new 'multiyear' deals with major record labels for Apple Music to increase its media presence.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2020 16:55:33 IST

Apple may soon be introducing a service bundle that would include different apps such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ in a single subscription.

A report by 9to5Mac mentions that it has found evidence that Apple is actually working on the bundled subscription-based on iOS 13.5.5 beta version.

Apple iOS 13.5.5 beta code hints company could be working on services bundle

iPhone. Representative image.

The report mentions that iOS 13.5.5 internal files include references to a “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription” that didn’t exist in previous iOS versions.

A report by Financial Times mentions that Apple has signed new "multiyear" deals with major record labels for Apple Music to increase its media presence and get more people towards iPhones.

However, rumours of an "Apple bundle" are not new. Last year, there were reports that the Cupertino-based is planning to bundle all its service subscriptions in one in order to gain more subscribers. It will be called the 'Mega Bundle".

Selling Apple News+ as part of a broader bundle with Apple TV+ and Apple Music might reduce content owners’ share because the cost of the news service will likely be decreased. Currently, 50 percent of the subscription money that Apple charges for News+ go to the company and the rest to the publishers.

Apple has already begun experimenting with bundling subscriptions as it is offering a free Apple TV+ subscription to students who are Apple Music subscribers.

Recent reports have also suggested that there is an 'Apple News+Audio' feature hidden in the iOS 13.5.5 beta. The report states that apart from an icon depicting the Apple News+ Audio feature, there is also an 'Audio' icon that integrates a headphone graphic along with a bit of text.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV gets Alexa voice control support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5

May 29, 2020
Amazon Fire TV gets Alexa voice control support for apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5
Apple News Plus will reportedly come with an 'Audio' feature in iOS 13.5.5 beta update

Apple News+

Apple News Plus will reportedly come with an 'Audio' feature in iOS 13.5.5 beta update

Jun 03, 2020
Apple AR Glasses with HD display and new OS might debut in March 2021

Apple

Apple AR Glasses with HD display and new OS might debut in March 2021

May 20, 2020
Apple will reopen around 100 stories in the US, will allow curbside pick-up and walk-in service

Apple

Apple will reopen around 100 stories in the US, will allow curbside pick-up and walk-in service

May 27, 2020
Irish regulator questions Apple after a whistleblower said that it listens to users' recordings

Apple

Irish regulator questions Apple after a whistleblower said that it listens to users' recordings

May 22, 2020
Apple-Google contact tracing tool's initial version released, tech draws interest in 23 countries

Contact Tracing

Apple-Google contact tracing tool's initial version released, tech draws interest in 23 countries

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020