Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

With the iOS 12.3 update, the new Apple TV app will also be available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 12:37:09 IST

Apple has released iOS 12.3, the third major update to the iOS 12 operating system after as many as six developer betas.

The new iOS 12.3 update comes over a month after the release of iOS 12.2, an update that introduced the Apple News+ service, brought new Animojis, and a bunch of other changes.

The iOS 12.3 update is available on all eligible devices via an OTA update. If you haven't received a notification already, you can access the update by heading over to Settings > General > Software Update.

As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.3 is free to download, but it may take a while for iOS 12.3 to propagate to all users worldwide.

Apple iOS 12.3 brings a new-look for Apple TV app, Airplay 2 support and more

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

iOS 12.3: What's new?

iOS 12.3 primarily focuses on the TV app, which has been overhauled and redesigned to offer a lot more. Apple first introduced the updated TV app at its 25 March, and after several weeks of beta testing, the new app is ready for its launch.

In the new TV app, "Watch Now" and "Up Next" are still front and center for keeping track of the TV shows and movies that you're watching, but there's a new machine learning-based recommendation engine that offers suggestions based on your viewing preferences and history.

The TV app's interface has been streamlined with sections for movies, TV shows, sports, and children's content, and on iOS devices, there's a bottom navigation bar for accessing the library, search, and Watch Now options.

Apple has also added a new "Channels" feature in the TV app. As the name suggests, 'Channels' are essentially subscription services that you can sign up for and watch within the TV app without having to navigate to a separate app.

The new Apple TV app will be available in over 100 countries starting today. Image: Apple

The new Apple TV app will be available in over 100 countries starting today. Image: Apple

While this feature isn't available for users in India, some of the new Channels that will be supported include Acorn TV, CBS All Access, Starz, Showtime, HBO, Nickelodeon, Mubi, Tastemade, Cinemax, Sundance, EPIX, Smithsonian, The History Channel Vault, and Comedy Central Now.

With Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels. 'Channels' content can be watched both online or offline which is an added bonus.

The new Apple TV app is rolling out with iOS 12.3 in more than 100 countries starting today.

What's more is that starting today, the updated TV app is available on all 2019 Samsung smart TVs, with compatibility with LG, Sony and Vizio screens to follow. Some 2018 Samsung screens are also compatible from today.

The other major addition in iOS 12.3 is AirPlay 2 support, something Apple fans have been anticipating for quite some time. AirPlay 2 will allow user be able to share videos, photos, music and more with AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs. There are also subtle improvements to the feature, including one-tap playback.

