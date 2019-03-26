Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with original content from some big names

Apple TV Plus will be ad-free, available on demand, and viewable both online and offline.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 03:10:04 IST

Apple announced Apple TV Plus, the tech giant's much-awaited streaming service which features original content from Hollywood heavyweights like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa and will launch this fall.

It will be ad-free and available on Apple devices as well as other platforms such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Apple did not announce pricing or confirm whether the service would be available on Android devices.

Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with original content from some big names

Apple TV Plus will be coming to over 100 countries. Image: Apple

In addition to Apple TV Plus, in May Apple is launching Apple TV Channels, which will allow users to subscribe to individual streaming services.

Apple TV Channels include HBO, Showtime, Starz and others, and will live inside the company's newly designed Apple TV app. Notably, Apple TV Channels excludes Netflix content which was expected.

Apple does not yet offer a discounted bundle of other companies’ streaming services. That would have given it an edge over Amazon, which through its Prime Video Channels allows Prime members to subscribe to individual streaming services at full price.

Director Steven Spielberg speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. Reuters

Director Steven Spielberg speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. Reuters

Like Apple, Amazon is making a push into original programming as a way to sell other services. But Prime Video viewers also get the benefits of the fast Amazon order delivery and other perks that come with Prime membership, so may be unlikely to scrap that service for Apple.

And unlike Netflix, Apple TV Plus will not come stocked with a library of popular broadcast shows. Netflix is said to have paid $100 million to continue licensing the NBC hit series “Friends,” which is reportedly its second-most-watched show.

Apple TV Plus will be competing in the children’s programming space with new programming in partnership with the Sesame Street Workshop.

Some of the first shows that will be exclusive to Apple TV Plus include:

  • Steven Spielberg’s 'Amazing Stories'
  • Oprah Winfrey's documentary on "scourge and toll of sexual harassment in the workplace"
  • Oprah Winfrey's multi-part series on "on mental health issues across the globe"
  • Kumail Nanjiani's 'Little America'
  • Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell's 'The Morning Show'
  • Alfre Woodard and Jason Momoa's 'See'

    Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Alfre Woodard speak during an Apple special event. Reuters

    Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Alfre Woodard speak during an Apple special event. Reuters

  • JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles's 'Little Voice'
  • Sesame Street's 'Helpsters'

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Apple

Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Mar 22, 2019
Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service
Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Apple

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Mar 12, 2019
Apple's original TV shows won't be free; subscriptions to HBO, Starz will cost $9.99: Report

Apple Event

Apple's original TV shows won't be free; subscriptions to HBO, Starz will cost $9.99: Report

Mar 25, 2019
Apple will reportedly preview as many as 11 shows at its 25 March event

Apple

Apple will reportedly preview as many as 11 shows at its 25 March event

Mar 19, 2019
Amazon planning to bring video ads to its iOS, Android mobile apps: Report

Amazon

Amazon planning to bring video ads to its iOS, Android mobile apps: Report

Mar 22, 2019
Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut series that 'unmasks' big, fat Indian weddings

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut series that 'unmasks' big, fat Indian weddings

Mar 11, 2019

science

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019
CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019