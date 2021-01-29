Friday, January 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company’s common stock.


TechSamvadJan 29, 2021 13:35:49 IST

Apple on 27 January announced its financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended 26 December 2020. The company revealed in an official release that it has record revenue of $111.4 billion in the quarter, up 21 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68, up 35 percent. Apple's international sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue. Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company doubled its business in India in the December quarter. Cook attributes the success in India to its recently launched online store in the country.

Apple says it registered a market share of 4 percent during the festive quarter of 2020 and witnessed around 60 percent growth in the full year 2020.

"... If you take India as an example, we doubled our business last quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. But our absolute level of business there is still quite low relative to the size of the opportunity," Tim Cook said during an analyst call.

Apple hits record revenue of 1.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Apple logo. Image: Apple Events page

Apple launched the online store in India on 23 September, offering Apple's full range of products and customer support across the country, for the first time.

"India is one of those, where our share is quite low. It did improve from the year-ago quarter. Our business roughly doubled over that period of time. And so, we feel very good about the trajectory. We are doing a number of things in the area. We put the online store there, for example, and last quarter was the first full quarter of the online store," Tim Cook said.

Cool also revealed that in the December quarter the company hit a new high watermark for its installed base of active devices, with growth accelerating as it passed 1.65 billion devices worldwide.

“Our December quarter business performance was fuelled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results helped us generate record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”

Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on 11 February 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on 8 February 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, iPadOS 14.4 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more

Jan 27, 2021
Apple iOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, iPadOS 14.4 starts rolling out: What's new, compatible devices, more
Apple sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, group claims app has 'hateful content'

Telegram

Apple sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, group claims app has 'hateful content'

Jan 20, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 may come with in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support in some models

IPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 may come with in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging support in some models

Jan 19, 2021
Netflix is reportedly working on a spatial audio feature for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Netflix

Netflix is reportedly working on a spatial audio feature for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Jan 20, 2021
Cherry trailer: Russo Brothers' film charts Tom Holland's journey from army medic to bank robber

Buzz Patrol

Cherry trailer: Russo Brothers' film charts Tom Holland's journey from army medic to bank robber

Jan 15, 2021
Apple might shift iPhones, iPads, Macs production to India and Vietnam: Report

Apple

Apple might shift iPhones, iPads, Macs production to India and Vietnam: Report

Jan 28, 2021

science

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

COVID-19 variants

US detects first instance of COVID-19 disease from South African SARS-CoV-2 variant

Jan 29, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021