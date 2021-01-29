FP Trending

Apple takes back the top spot in the global smartphone market in Q4 2020, as the world continues to recover from COVID-19. The total shipments in the last quarter crossed 395 million, wherein Apple managed to ship 81.9 devices, according to a Counterpoint Research report. This growth has been attributed because of high demand for iPhone 12 models, iPhone 11's longevity, and strong carrier promotions in the US. The report also points to the fact that Realme went on to become the fastest-growing brand globally that has witnessed a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in shipment volume.

Apple shipped 81.9 million devices in Q4 2020, grabbing 21 percent of the market share, as per the research. This is 96 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth for Apple.

Samsung took the second spot with a 16 percent market share, by shipping 62.5 million units in Q4. This QoQ decline of 22 percent for Samsung is because of intensified competition in the mid-range segment from the Chinese companies and premium devices from Apple (iPhone 12 series).

Xiaomi saw a 31 percent YoY growth with 43 million units shipped in Q4 2020, while Oppo grew by eight percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to achieve a nine percent market share in Q4 2020.

The Counterpoint report noted that Oppo and Vivo for the first time surpassed Huawei to capture the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Considering the recovery from the impact of COVID-1, the global smartphone market declined one percent YoY in Q4 2020, but the market rose eight percent QoQ in Q4 2020. In 2020, Samsung regained the top place in global smartphone sales with 255.7 million units, grabbing 19 percent market share, while Apple took the second spot with 201.1 million shipments and 15 percent market share in 2020. Huawei managed to achieve the third spot because of strong performance in China that contributed to around 70 percent of its total shipments, despite the sanctions and severe component limitations, post US trade ban.