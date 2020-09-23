Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
Apple online store is now live in India, offers free, no-contact delivery: All you need to know

The Apple India online store is accessible in both English and Hindi.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2020 10:17:44 IST

Apple's online store in India is finally live.

Last week, Apple announced that it will be debuting its online store in India today, 23 September.

Customers in India can now visit apple.com/in and directly purchase from Apple. Until now, Apple sold its products in India via third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The online store offers Apple’s full range of products. Via the online store, customers can also seek support and guidance for the existing products or for new purchases.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

At the online Apple Store, much like customers around the world, buyers in India will get various financing options and an available trade-in program. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and AppleCare+.

For the festive season in India, Apple will be offering signature gift wrap and personalised engraving for AirPods, iPad and Apple Pencil. The engraving of emoji or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

In October, Apple is also hosting free online 'Today at Apple' sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music.

