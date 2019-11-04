Monday, November 04, 2019Back to
Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020

Expected to release in the second half, the Apple AR headset could be assembled by Taiwanese companies.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 17:22:12 IST

Rumoured for a long time, a new report claims that Apple has partnered with game developer and digital distributor Valve for its augmented reality headset. Apple’s AR headset is supposed to come out in the second half of 2020.

The news comes from a DigiTimes report via MacRumours stating that the AR headset will be manufactured and assembled by Taiwan’s Quanta Computer and Pegatron. It was reported earlier that Apple has paused its efforts of developing AR/VR headsets temporarily, followed by the team being disbanded to join other departments. The report now suggests that the development has transformed into a collaborative effort between Apple and Valve.

Valve already released its own virtual reality headset called the Valve Index this year. The report from DigiTimes states that the partnership is for an AR headset. Quanta Computer is reported to be able to manufacture AR headsets at a lower cost.

Last month, Bloomberg also reported that Apple was planning to launch its AR headset in 2020. The headset will reportedly work in tandem with the iPhone to display text messages, emails, maps, and even games. The company, per the report, has started to hire graphic experts and developers to create content for the headset before its release. This report echoed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions, according to which, Apple could unveil its AR headset sometime in the second quarter of 2020 in partnership with third parties. And now, the latest DigiTimes report suggests that the third party could be Valve.

