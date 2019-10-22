Tuesday, October 22, 2019Back to
Apple is reportedly already working to launch its AR headset next year

The headset will reportedly work in tandem with the iPhone to display text messages, emails, maps, and even games.


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 12:51:32 IST

Apple has been going big with augmented reality (AR) for a while now. It has its own ARKit to support a large number of AR developments. Memoji is one of its more popular uses of AR. Additionally, Apple has also been rumoured to be working on its own AR headset for sometime now, and if the latest reports are to be believed, that may finally happen next year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch its AR headset in 2020. The headset will reportedly work in tandem with the iPhone to display text messages, emails, maps, and even games.

Apple logo.

The company, per the report, has started to hire graphic experts and developers to create content for the headset before its release.

This report echoes analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions, according to which, Apple could unveil its AR headset sometime in the second quarter of 2020 in partnership with third parties.

While the underlying design of the headset is still unknown, it remains to be seen whether it would be something to the tune of Microsoft's Hololens or perhaps something more akin to Google Glass.

In addition to the AR headset, the Bloomberg report also suggests that Apple will launch a new Apple Watch model with sleep-tracking features and a new iPhone model with a "much beefier processor". Some previous reports also suggest Apple working on iPhone SE 2 for next year.

