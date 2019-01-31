Thursday, January 31, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple gets probed for failure to warn consumers about Group FaceTime bug

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and AG probe into FaceTime bug, will focus on Apple’s failure to warn users about the glitch

Reuters Jan 31, 2019 08:21:37 IST

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and new Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday said the state was probing Apple Inc’s failure to warn consumers about a FaceTime bug that lets iPhones users see and hear others before they accept a video call.

Apple gets probed by New York State for FaceTime bug. Image: Reuters

Apple gets probed by New York State for FaceTime bug. Image: Reuters

The bug, which Reuters has been able to replicate, allows an iPhone user placing a call using Apple’s FaceTime video-calling feature to hear audio from the recipient’s phone even if the call has not gone through.

“We need a full accounting of the facts to confirm businesses are abiding by New York consumer protection laws and to help make sure this type of privacy breach does not happen again,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The statement said Cuomo and James would probe Apple’s slow response and cited media reports that a consumer had made the company aware of the bug more than a week before it took action to disable the FaceTime feature.

Apple said on Monday it was aware of the problem and had come up with a fix that would be released in a software update later this week. The company was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

The bug appears to rely on Apple’s group video-calling feature, which Apple launched in October. In certain situations, FaceTime also broadcast both video and audio from the recipient’s phone, technology news website the Verge reported on Monday. Cuomo on Monday issued a consumer alert about the bug and encouraged users to disable the app.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Apple

Apple disables Group FaceTime after major bug shares users' audio without consent

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

FaceTime bug sends your audio, video to others before you even connect the call

Jan 29, 2019

FaceTime

Apple to issue software patch later this week to fix FaceTime privacy bug

Jan 29, 2019

Apple

Apple will reportedly launch over-ear headphone in the second half of 2019

Jan 28, 2019

Apple Q1 2019 earnings call

Apple claims 1.4 billion active devices, but iPhone sales see 15% drop from last year

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple ordered to pull part of press statement in Qualcomm case by German court

Jan 19, 2019

science

Gaming at Work

Playing video games as a team can boost productivity in the office, research finds

Jan 30, 2019

Genetics

Whether you're a morning lark or a night owl depending on your genes, study finds

Jan 30, 2019

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019