Apple on the occasion of the World Emoji Day revealed that it would release 70 new emojis with the coming of iOS 12.1. But the number of emojis that Apple was serving on a platter was not what got it traction. It was creamless and popularly thought by a lot of New Yorkers as the saddest representation of a bagel. Ever.

Apple has been charged with chargegate, beautygate and also the one which created the most chaos, bagelgate!

If you haven't been up to date with Apple's bagel controversy and have been investing your time in a much better and productive way then here's a quick walk through the memory lane.

Apple revealed the bagel emoji —> people hated the bagel emoji —> Apple updated the bagel emoji —> The End.

Apple was swarmed with complaints about how the bagel was an insult to the bagel family and should be given the kind of respect it deserved. Finally, the bagel which was supposed to be a "monstrosity", "unsavoury" looking has had a makeover even before the release in the fourth beta release of iOS 12.1.

I’m organizing a march in New York City against Apple’s just-revealed bagel emoji, which comes out with the next iOS update. It looks like something you get from a cardboard box in the freezer section at Walmart. This insult will not stand. pic.twitter.com/Z44YFBuUlU — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) October 3, 2018

Ewww. What an unsavory-looking bagel. Bet it’s hard and dry. — CreepyClassrooms ‍♂️‍♀️ (@lapham_katie) October 3, 2018

"Our teacher didn’t come to class today so we spent the first twenty minutes d oing a seance to call the ghost of Steve Jobs. Our offering was a bagel and all of our Apple products and we made a pentagram out of people’s laptops." pic.twitter.com/OiwcPoKSbD — . (@RRRRRISKY) October 15, 2018

Can we both agree that Apple is ditching traditional bagels for sandwich-bagel, bageloid, roll-with-a-hole monstrosities? — Dan Duett (@DanDuett) October 16, 2018

Every company dabbling in the bagel industry is at some point pulled into the sandwich bagel direction. It’s unfortunate Apple has fallen into the trap. Dark days. — Patrick Traughber (@ptraughber) October 16, 2018

This rectification of this atrocious mistake by Apple was spotted by Jeremy Burge of Emojipedia. The new bagel can be seen to be more fluffy with a proper toasty texture with the inclusion of cream and cheese as the filling.

Responding to complaints, Apple's bagel emoji has been updated in the latest iOS 12.1 beta pic.twitter.com/k5l67QZldf — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) October 15, 2018

As we look back in history we might see this movement, an update for Apple's bagel emoji as a part of the most revolutionary uproars. The makeover hopes to give some sort of satisfaction for all the purist bagel makers, but still, there are differing views about Apple's bagel emoji satisfying some and still leaving some to crib about.

It's too shiny. I like the former one. The new ones are too blatantly 3D without the artistic style of the older ones. (I acknowledge many of the old ones were pretty bad though.) 3D can be great, but not the weird shader they're using. — Eli Schiff (@eli_schiff) October 15, 2018

Apple must’ve put their entire A-team on the re-redesign of the bagel emoji because now it looks photorealistic. pic.twitter.com/A6IBZjWZtF — Spike ⛏ Rundle (@flyosity) October 15, 2018

Apple has fixed the #Bagel emoji in today’s #iOS 12.1 Beta 4 since many people seemed to care so much. pic.twitter.com/vTp59LEfCM — Mitul (@iMitul) October 16, 2018

Big news for iPhone Bagel Emoji lovers! Apple has quietly made the bagel emoji look even tastier, adding cream cheese and delicious texture to the bread! pic.twitter.com/kBHRzPsIlT — ... (@bManSays) October 16, 2018

It looks like they made the switch form a plain bagel to an egg bagel while everyone was obsessing about the cream cheese. This is bullshit. — Amman Sabet (@AmmanSabet) October 16, 2018

As someone who is lactose intolerant, I feel very attacked — Just Josh (@Bruiser4Eq) October 16, 2018

I think the bagel emoji needs variants like the face emoji - stick bagel, egg bagel, pumpernickel, etc. — Eric Shapiro (@EricShapiro) October 16, 2018

This conversation can be seen to be as trivial, but the people who feel for it might have a different opinion about it like this might sort of be as a representation to their cultural identities. Rachel Sugar writes in Vox that this outcry over the bagel emoji might suggest that there are people who really do feel — on some level, even if it is tongue-in-cheek — that the bagel does represent them in some way.

Now as Apple has fixed its bagel emoji, all of us can get on with our lives and see how many of us actually use this bagel emoji in our everyday conversations!