On the occasion of the World Emoji Day, Apple has revealed that it will release 70 new emojis later this year for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Emojis have become a significant part of our lives when it comes to conversations via texts. More often than not, when it comes to relatability, the existing emojis still don't cater for a lot of us, like someone who has curly hair or even no hair. Emojis with straight and thick hair is all that's there.

And to bridge that gap, Apple is adding a list of new emojis, and what's a better day than the World Emoji Day to announce that. These new emojis are basically aimed to make the existing line of iOS emoticon more inclusive. It includes people with red hair, grey hair, and curly hair. Interestingly it will include emojis for bald people as well. Other than different hair type, the new set also adds the superhuman emoji, and an evil eye (which Apple calls the Nazar amulet). Apple has not revealed what it entails, but it would be interesting to use it while texting.

Other inclusions are smileys such as cold face, party face, pleading face, and face with hearts.

There is also new animals, food, sports, and symbol emojis.

Animal emojis include: kangaroo, peacock, parrot, and lobster. In food the new options would be mango, lettuce, cupcake, moon cake, and few more.

Among symbols, it includes that nazar amulet and an infinite symbol. The nazar symbol for those who don't know includes concentric circles with various shades of blue and white. In some traditions, it is believed to ward off any kind of evil.

To mark the day, Apple has also overhauled its leadership page where it has turned the profile pictures of all its executives into memojis. These include the faces of Tim Cook, Jonathan Ive, Jeff Williams, Katherine Adams etc.