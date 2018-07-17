Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 11:11 IST

World Emoji Day: Apple announces 70 emojis, overhauls leadership page with Memojis

The new emojis will include people with red hair, grey hair, and curly hair

On the occasion of the World Emoji Day, Apple has revealed that it will release 70 new emojis later this year for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Emojis have become a significant part of our lives when it comes to conversations via texts. More often than not, when it comes to relatability, the existing emojis still don't cater for a lot of us, like someone who has curly hair or even no hair. Emojis with straight and thick hair is all that's there.

Apple will reveal 70 new emojis later this year. Apple

Apple will reveal 70 new emojis later this year. Apple

And to bridge that gap, Apple is adding a list of new emojis, and what's a better day than the World Emoji Day to announce that. These new emojis are basically aimed to make the existing line of iOS emoticon more inclusive. It includes people with red hair, grey hair, and curly hair. Interestingly it will include emojis for bald people as well. Other than different hair type, the new set also adds the superhuman emoji, and an evil eye (which Apple calls the Nazar amulet). Apple has not revealed what it entails, but it would be interesting to use it while texting.

Other inclusions are smileys such as cold face, party face, pleading face, and face with hearts.

Superpower emoji and Nazar emoji. Apple.

Superpower emoji and Nazar emoji. Apple.

There is also new animals, food, sports, and symbol emojis.

Animal emojis include: kangaroo, peacock, parrot, and lobster. In food the new options would be mango, lettuce, cupcake, moon cake, and few more.

Apple will bring new animal emojis as well. Apple.

Apple will bring new animal emojis as well. Apple.

Among symbols, it includes that nazar amulet and an infinite symbol. The nazar symbol for those who don't know includes concentric circles with various shades of blue and white. In some traditions, it is believed to ward off any kind of evil.

Apple has overhauled its leadership page as well. Apple.

Apple has overhauled its leadership page as well. Apple.

To mark the day, Apple has also overhauled its leadership page where it has turned the profile pictures of all its executives into memojis. These include the faces of Tim Cook, Jonathan Ive, Jeff Williams, Katherine Adams etc.

